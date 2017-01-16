Saudi Arabia about to call for bids for first phase of solar energy programme

Dubai — Saudi Arabia will be calling for bids in the next few weeks for the first phase of a $30bn-$50bn renewable-energy programme, says Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Opec’s biggest oil producer plans to generate nearly 10GW from renewables, primarily solar and wind power, by 2023, he said Monday at an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia was "really moving" to develop nuclear power and intended to build two reactors with a combined capacity of 2.8GW, Al-Falih said. The country was busy at the front-end engineering and design stage of its nuclear plants, he said.

Saudi Arabia planned by 2030 to produce 70% of its power from natural gas and 30% from renewables and other sources, Al-Falih said. He did not say for how much renewables capacity it would be tendering in coming weeks or when the nuclear plants would be operational.

The kingdom is among crude exporters struggling with budget deficits after oil prices languished for two years at about $50 a barrel. Building more solar plants and developing a nuclear-power industry is part of a broader plan that Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced in April to diversify the economy away from crude sales as the main source of government revenue.

The country’s only operating solar plant is a 10MW facility on a parking lot at the headquarters of state oil company Saudi Aramco. The national utility, Saudi Electricity, is seeking bids for two plants to generate up to 50MW each.

Saudi Arabia has backed away from more ambitious renewable-power targets it set when crude prices were about double their current level. Its earlier solar programme forecast more than $100bn in project investment to produce 41GW of power by 2040. In January 2015, the government delayed the deadline for meeting that goal by nearly a decade, saying it needed more time to assess technologies.

The current Saudi solar programme was viable, said Francesco Starace, CEO of Italian utility Enel, which wants to participate in renewables projects there. Saudi Arabia "has no problem in attracting financing provided that basic rules are well-defined", he said in Abu Dhabi.

Bloomberg