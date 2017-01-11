World / Middle East

Yemen’s children bear the brunt of the war

11 January 2017 - 14:43 PM Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Sanaa — Nearly 1,400 children have been killed, hundreds more injured and many schools closed by the war in Yemen, the UN children’s fund said on Wednesday.

"Attacks on civilian areas continue to kill and injure scores of children in Yemen," said Unicef’s representative in Yemen, Meritxell Relano.

"Instead of learning, children are witnessing death, war and destruction," she added, warning that the actual casualty toll was likely to be much higher than the verified figures.

More than 7,300 people have been killed in Yemen since a Saudi-led coalition intervened against Iran-backed Huthi rebels in March 2015 in support of the government.

Relano called on all parties in the conflict to protect children and stop attacks on schools.

The plea follows a coalition airstrike near a school in rebel-held northern Yemen on Tuesday that medics and a local official said killed five people, including two children.

Unicef said that it had confirmed the death of one child in the strike.

"Schools have to be zones of peace at all times, a sanctuary where children can learn, grow, play and be safe," Relano said.

"Children should never risk their lives only to attend school." She said that nearly 2,000 schools in Yemen could no longer be used because they had been damaged or destroyed or were used as shelters or for military purposes.

AFP

Syrian war set to last several more years

The Syrian war is far from over, Imtiaz Sooliman tells Hans Pienaar, as the Gift of the Givers director takes time off to castigate Iran for aiding ...
World
23 days ago

Only two people rescued from ship that sank off Yemen

The boat went missing five days ago while heading from southeastern city of Mukalla towards island of Socotra with about 60 people on board
World
1 month ago

UN makes record-breaking appeal for humanitarian aid

The need for relief projects is the worst it has been since the Second World War, with a staggering 129-million people in 33 countries expected to ...
World
1 month ago

