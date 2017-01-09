Israeli TV drops Netanyahu bombshell

Tel Aviv — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under police investigation for suspected corruption, was caught on tape negotiating mutual benefits with an archfoe, the owner of one of Israel’s largest-selling newspapers, according to a television report on Sunday.

The report, which Israeli media outlets described as "an earthquake" that could have implications for Netanyahu’s political future, drew no immediate comment from the prime minister or Noni Mozes, the owner of daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Channel 2 television said the right-wing leader had offered to limit the circulation of Israel Hayom, a free, pro-Netanyahu daily paper owned and published by US billionaire and Republican Party donor Sheldon Adelson, if Yedioth Ahronoth gave the prime minister more favourable coverage.

Steps to cut Israel Hayom’s market-leading circulation could have financial benefits for Mozes, whose newspaper’s advertising revenues have been hit by its free competitor.