Four soldiers killed in Jerusalem ramming attack

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the driver was killed by Israeli forces, without specifying whether it was soldiers or police. The windshield had multiple bullet holes.

An online video said to be of the incident shows a flatbed truck with a crane in the rear drive through a group of soldiers standing next to a bus.

The driver then pulls off to the side and tries to reverse back towards where the soldiers were hit before the truck eventually comes to a stop.

"I heard my soldiers screaming and shouting," said one of the tour guides, Lea Schreiber. "I saw a truck that went on the side of the road. Soldiers starting shooting... There were orders and screaming everywhere. They told them to hide behind the wall because there was fear of another attack."

Palestinian security officials in the West Bank city of Ramallah said the driver was a Palestinian in his late 20s from the east Jerusalem area of Jabal Mukaber, which is near the scene.

Rosenfeld said it was not yet clear if the attack had been planned earlier or was spontaneous.

A wave of Palestinian knife, gun and car-ramming attacks broke out in October 2015, but the violence had greatly subsided in recent months.

Since October 2015, 247 Palestinians, 40 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in violence, according to an AFP count. Israeli authorities have blamed Palestinians for most of the attacks.

Many analysts say Palestinian frustration with Israel’s expanded settlement-building, stalled peace efforts and their own fractured leadership have fuelled the unrest.

Israel says incitement by Palestinian leaders and media is a leading cause.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the most difficult issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, while Israel views the whole city as its capital.

AFP