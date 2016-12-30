World / Middle East

Wrongdoing allegations against Netanyahu ‘will turn out to be fiction’

30 December 2016 - 16:52 PM Ori Lewis
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: REUTERS
Jerusalem — Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday denied media allegations of wrongdoing.

It is reported that the attorney-general will launch a criminal investigation next week.

A Netanyahu spokesman said the probe would fail to uncover any evidence against him.

"All the supposed affairs will turn out to be fiction, as will be the claims currently being published in the media... Nothing will be found because there is nothing to uncover," he said.

Israeli Channel 10 television said on Wednesday that attorney-general Avihai Mandelblit, who was working with prosecutors and police, had ordered a probe.

Mandelblit reportedly authorised police to question Netanyahu under caution in two affairs and a date for the interrogation would be set in the coming days.

The Justice Ministry said an announcement would be made "in due course".

Channel 2 television followed up on Thursday by alleging that Netanyahu was suspected of receiving "significant gifts" from a local and a foreign businessman, but it gave no details.

Reuters

