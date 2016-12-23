World / Middle East

Passengers released from hijacked Libyan aircraft at Maltese airport

23 December 2016 - 17:28 PM Agency Staff
A man walks in front of Afriqiyah Airways planes parked at Tripoli International Airport in Libya on Friday. Picture: REUTERS/HANI AMARA
A man walks in front of Afriqiyah Airways planes parked at Tripoli International Airport in Libya on Friday. Picture: REUTERS/HANI AMARA

Valletta — Hijackers claiming to have a grenade took over a Libyan plane and diverted it to the island of Malta on Friday.

Army vehicles surrounded the plane on the tarmac, and flights were delayed or diverted to Italy.

An hour later, the door of the Airbus A320 opened, and a group of women and children descended a mobile staircase. Dozens more passengers were released minutes later.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said altogether 109 passengers were released, which would leave only two people behind, possibly the hijackers. The flight had a crew of seven.

"Crew members being released," Muscat tweeted. "Potentially two hijackers and some crew members still on board aircraft." Maltese officials thought at first there was only one hijacker.

Police ask Cyprus court to hold EgyptAir hijacker in custody

Cyprus authorities says Egyptian Seif al-Din Mohamed Mostafa is ‘psychologically unstable’ but that the case is not ‘terrorism-related’
World
8 months ago

Local bishops caught up in EgyptAir hijacking

EgyptAir hijacking a new blow to Egypt’s efforts to project an image of stability to tourists and investors
World
8 months ago

The Afriqiyah Airways aircraft was hijacked between Sabha in southern Libya and the capital Tripoli.

"The Afriqiyah flight from Sabha to Tripoli has been diverted and has landed in Malta. Security services coordinating operations," Muscat tweeted earlier.

"It has been established that Afriqiyah flight has 111 passengers on board: 82 males, 28 females, 1 infant," he said.

Muscat later spoke to Libyan prime minister-designate Fayez al-Sarraj, the Maltese prime minister’s office said.

A source from Libya’s unity government spoke of "hijackers" on the plane. "Negotiations are under way to guarantee the security of all the passengers."

An Afriqiyah Airways source said two hijackers threatened pilots with an explosive, probably a grenade.

Malta International Airport tweeted that operations resumed after "an unlawful interference".

Flights from Brussels, London and Paris were delayed, but one from Paris had since landed, according to the airport’s online arrivals board. Outgoing flights were shown to be resuming.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
When it comes to government data, Trump’s ...
World / Americas
2.
Donald Trump tweet reignites the Boeing vs ...
World / Americas
3.
Passengers released from hijacked Libyan aircraft ...
World / Middle East
4.
Russia sends battalion of military police to ...
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.