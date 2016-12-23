Islamic State video shows Turkish troops burnt alive

They were killed in a succession of attacks around the Syrian town of Al-Bab on Wednesday that included three suicide car bombings.

The heavy toll showed the intensifying battle for the town, which Turkish forces have been seeking to capture for weeks in the biggest test of their four-month incursion into Syria.

Turkish troops entered Syria on August 24 in support of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels, with the aim of ousting IS jihadists as well as Kurdish militia from the border area.

At least 38 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the operation, which the Turkish government has dubbed Euphrates Shield.

Speaking earlier Thursday, Erdogan vowed no let-up in the campaign.

"Yes, maybe we will have to lay martyrs to rest," he said in a speech in Ankara.

"But we are determined to preserve their memory and protect what they left us and continue this struggle."

Turkey, he said, "is engaged in its most serious struggle since the war of independence" that led to the creation of the modern state in 1923. Turkish television showed distraught relatives of the dead dealing with the news and putting national flags outside their homes.

The earlier stages of Turkey’s campaign proceeded with lightning speed and the border town of Jarabulus was taken on the first day of the offensive.

But the army has suffered increasing casualties in the fight for Al-Bab 25km from the border.

Defence Minister Fikri Isik told parliament on Thursday that 1,005 IS jihadists and 299 fighters affiliated to the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG) had been killed in the operation so far.

Ankara considers the YPG a terror group, even though it works together with the US as an ally in the fight against IS. The army said the latest clashes erupted around a weapons depot that had been used by IS for the last two years.

Al-Bab lies 35km northeast of Aleppo, which is now under control of government forces in the biggest defeat for rebels in the civil war.

Turkey has been a key backer of the rebels and insists the removal of President Bashar al-Assad is the only way to bring peace to Syria.

But Ankara has stayed out of the most recent battle for Aleppo and worked with Assad’s key ally Russia to broker evacuations from the city.

Meanwhile, Turkish air strikes on Al-Bab killed at least 47 civilians including 14 children and nine women, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

There was no immediate response from the government to the claim.

Turkey has been hit at home by the bloodiest attacks in its modern history, which it blames on jihadists and Kurdish militants.

The government is carrying out a wideranging crackdown following an attempted coup in July, which it says was orchestrated by the supporters of an exiled cleric, Fethullah Gulen.

AFP