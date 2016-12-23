Is the Iran nuclear deal being violated?

The White House said renewing the act was pointless since it remains suspended so long as Tehran sticks to its promises to curb its nuclear programme.

Knowing it would pass anyway, President Barack Obama let the law through, but refused to sign it.

The president symbolically let slide a deadline to ink his name on the legislation — which he has called unnecessary — meaning the 10-year sanctions renewal will automatically become law.

Even if it were pointless, Tehran was up in arms, with both the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani calling the renewal a "clear violation" of the accord and lodging a formal complaint with the United Nations.

So is Iran right about a violation? Iran points to article 26 of the deal, which says the US "will refrain from reintroducing or reimposing the sanctions specified in Annex II", which includes the Iran Sanctions Act.

It argues that even if the sanctions remain suspended, the law has still been "reintroduced".

"The US Congress never liked the deal and now that Obama is leaving office, they’re trying to find ways of violating the deal without being too obvious about it," said Foad Izadi, a world politics professor at the University of Tehran.

Western analysts disagree, saying Iran is just trying to score political points.

"If it doesn’t have any practical impact, who cares about the legislation? I think the Iranians are just posturing," said Dan Newcomb, a sanctions lawyer with Shearman and Sterling in New York.