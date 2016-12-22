Final convoys of rebels and their families set to leave Aleppo

Gift of the Givers said it had placed 150 refugees in safe houses and treated 18 casualties ahead of Thursday’s second stage of evacuation. Two babies were born.

Rebel forces, who seized control of east Aleppo in 2012, agreed to withdraw from the bastion after a month-long army offensive that drove them from more than 90% of their former territory in the city. They still control swathes of countryside in and around Idlib province, with a force at an estimated 10,000 strong.

The agreement was brokered by Russia, a key ally of Assad, which launched air strikes in support of his regime last year, and Turkey, which supports the opposition.

An AFP correspondent on Thursday morning saw a convoy of about 20 pick-up trucks and cars carrying armed rebels pass through Ramussa, the government-held district of southern Aleppo, through which evacuation convoys have been leaving.

Ahmad al-Dbis, who heads a team of doctors and volunteers co-ordinating evacuations, said about 400 vehicles had arrived overnight on Thursday in Khan al-Assal, the staging ground where evacuees from Aleppo arrive.

It was unclear how many people — either fighters or civilians — remained.

The heavy snowfall from the day before, which blanketed Aleppo and the surrounding countryside, had stopped but was still slowing down the evacuations. Many refugees had to hunker down in unheated buses.

"It is hard to say when the operation will be finished because the roads are snowed under," said Ahmad Qarra Ali of the Ahrar al-Sham rebel group.

The evacuation of Aleppo’s rebel sector is a pivotal moment in a war that has killed more than 310,000 people and triggered a major humanitarian and refugee crisis.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly agreed to set up a panel to gather evidence on war crimes during the conflict.

The panel will work closely with the UN Commission of Inquiry, which has submitted several reports detailing atrocities committed during the war.

Syria’s ambassador to the UN, Bashar Jaafari, criticised the measure, calling it "flagrant interference in the internal affairs of a UN member-state". Russia, China and Iran were among the countries that opposed the measure.