Final convoys of rebels and their families set to leave Aleppo
The fall of Aleppo, a landmark event in the five-year-old Syrian civil war, was set to be complete on Thursday with the last convoys of rebel fighters and their families leaving east Aleppo.
The Gift of the Givers, a Muslim charity organisation, said from Darkoush on the Turkish border that 700 private cars and 30 buses with refugees were waiting in west Aleppo for road conditions to improve, after heavy snowfalls to cross the borders of Greater Aleppo. Several had indicated they wanted to treated at the organisation’s Ar Rahma hospital.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad declared that regaining Aleppo City was a victory for Iran and Russia as well as Syria, and a step towards ending the war.
About 34,000 people have left the one-time opposition stronghold of east Aleppo since last Thursday, including all of the wounded and sick in critical condition, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which is assisting in the evacuation. These included 4,000 fighters, according to Reuters.
"We expect today to be the last convoys, the operation will continue all day long and during the night," AFP reported ICRC spokeswoman Ingy Sedky as saying.
Gift of the Givers said it had placed 150 refugees in safe houses and treated 18 casualties ahead of Thursday’s second stage of evacuation. Two babies were born.
Rebel forces, who seized control of east Aleppo in 2012, agreed to withdraw from the bastion after a month-long army offensive that drove them from more than 90% of their former territory in the city. They still control swathes of countryside in and around Idlib province, with a force at an estimated 10,000 strong.
The agreement was brokered by Russia, a key ally of Assad, which launched air strikes in support of his regime last year, and Turkey, which supports the opposition.
An AFP correspondent on Thursday morning saw a convoy of about 20 pick-up trucks and cars carrying armed rebels pass through Ramussa, the government-held district of southern Aleppo, through which evacuation convoys have been leaving.
Ahmad al-Dbis, who heads a team of doctors and volunteers co-ordinating evacuations, said about 400 vehicles had arrived overnight on Thursday in Khan al-Assal, the staging ground where evacuees from Aleppo arrive.
It was unclear how many people — either fighters or civilians — remained.
The heavy snowfall from the day before, which blanketed Aleppo and the surrounding countryside, had stopped but was still slowing down the evacuations. Many refugees had to hunker down in unheated buses.
"It is hard to say when the operation will be finished because the roads are snowed under," said Ahmad Qarra Ali of the Ahrar al-Sham rebel group.
The evacuation of Aleppo’s rebel sector is a pivotal moment in a war that has killed more than 310,000 people and triggered a major humanitarian and refugee crisis.
On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly agreed to set up a panel to gather evidence on war crimes during the conflict.
The panel will work closely with the UN Commission of Inquiry, which has submitted several reports detailing atrocities committed during the war.
Syria’s ambassador to the UN, Bashar Jaafari, criticised the measure, calling it "flagrant interference in the internal affairs of a UN member-state". Russia, China and Iran were among the countries that opposed the measure.
France and Britain are also pushing the UN Security Council to ban the sale of helicopters to Syria, and to impose the first sanctions over the use of chemical weapons in the war.
A draft resolution obtained by AFP on Wednesday calls for asset freezes and travel bans against four Syrian officials and 10 entities, including a Syrian research centre tied to chemical weapons development.
Diplomats however said the measure is certain to be vetoed by Russia, which has blocked council action on Syria with six vetoes so far.
As well as handing a major victory to Assad, the rebel withdrawal from Aleppo has given fresh impetus to international efforts to end the conflict.
Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed this week to guarantee Syria peace talks and backed expanding a ceasefire, laying down their claim as the main powerbrokers in the war.
Repeated attempts at peace have failed, but UN envoy Staffan de Mistura has said he hopes to convene fresh talks in Geneva in February.
With AFP and Reuters
