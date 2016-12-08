Theresa May supports Gulf leaders on Iran threat

GCC countries are concerned about Iran’s growing influence in the region, especially after 2015’s nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers took a step towards ending its global isolation.

The Iran agreement was "vitally important for regional security", May told the summit. "But we must work together to push back against Iran’s aggressive regional actions."

In a joint statement after the summit, Britain and the GCC agreed to a "strategic partnership" that would foster "political, defence, security and trade" ties, while "developing collective approaches to regional issues".

In their statement, the GCC states and Britain said that

they "oppose and will work together to counter Iran’s destabilising activities".

As part of strengthening military co-operation, Britain will maintain a presence "throughout the Gulf," the statement said, including through British defence staff to be based in Dubai.

The statement said Britain and GCC countries were "committed to continue working towards a sustainable political resolution in Syria", where President Bashar al-Assad "has lost all legitimacy and has no role in Syria’s future".

It called for Assad’s backers including Russia and Iran "to support a meaningful end to the violence, sustained humanitarian access and an inclusive political process" in Syria.

Liberalising Trade

During her speech, May said the two sides would study liberalising trade as Britain prepares to leave the EU after the shock referendum vote to quit the bloc.

"I want these talks … to pave the way for an ambitious trade arrangement" after Brexit, she said in Bahrain, which was a British protectorate for 100 years and gained full independence in 1971.

May was the first woman and first British leader to address a GCC summit, as Gulf countries deepen ties with major powers beyond longtime ally the US.

In May 2015, France President Francois Hollande became the first western head of state to attend a GCC summit.

US President Barack Obama followed in April 2016, seeking to reassure Gulf monarchs about US overtures to Iran.

GCC leaders have expressed concern over the international agreement that lifted sanctions on Iran in 2016 in exchange for guarantees it would not pursue a nuclear weapons capability. Riyadh and its allies fear the pact will lead to more Iranian intervention in a region which, they feel, has suffered from a lack of US involvement under Obama.

The EU, including Britain, is the Gulf’s biggest trading partner, with trade flows of more than €130bn annually.

But almost 30 years after the Gulf states and EU began talks on free trade, still no deal has been reached.

Bilateral trade between Britain and the GCC was worth more than £30bn in 2015.

Western ties with Bahrain have come under criticism from global human rights groups.

Bahrain’s Sunni minority rulers have cracked down on dissent since they crushed protests in 2011 led by the Shiite majority seeking a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.

