Temporary ban on Palestinians from entering Israel after Israelis killed

JERUSALEM — The Israeli army said on Friday it was temporarily barring all Palestinians from entering Israel, stepping up already tough restrictions announced after Palestinian gunmen shot dead four Israelis in Tel Aviv.

"In accordance with government directives and the ongoing situation assessment, as of today crossing from the Gaza Strip and Judaea and Samaria (the West Bank) will be open to Palestinians only in medical and humanitarian cases," a spokeswoman said.

She said that the closure would remain in force until midnight on Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet on Thursday and announced a slew of punitive and deterrent measures against Palestinians, in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting in a popular Tel Aviv nightspot, the deadliest attack in a months-long wave of violence.

Among the measures, the government said it was revoking entry permits for more than 80,000 Palestinians during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, a move likely to further stoke tension.

It said it was also sending two additional battalions into the occupied West Bank.

Newly installed defence minister Avigdor Lieberman ordered that the bodies of Palestinians killed while carrying out attacks no longer be returned to their families for burial, a spokesman said.

The policy is backed by Israeli hawks as a deterrent measure.

