Israel pushes controversial NGO bill despite opposition

JERUSALEM — A bill that opponents say targets Israeli human rights groups critical of Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians was set to win initial approval in parliament on Monday with the support of the country’s right-wing.

Called a "transparency bill" by its sponsor, far-right Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, the legislation would require nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) to give details of foreign donations in their official publications if more than half their funding came from foreign governments or bodies such as the European Union (EU).

The US and EU have raised their concerns publicly and privately about the legislation as well as moves against dissenting voices in the NGO community and in the arts and media under the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Opponents say it is discriminatory because it is mainly foreign and EU funds that go to groups that oppose Israel’s policies towards Palestinians.

Private funds from overseas, such as money donated to Israeli groups that support Jewish settlements on occupied land Palestinians seek for a state, are not addressed in the bill.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel called the NGO bill a "discriminatory law that harms democracy … (and) supports censorship and political persecution".

Mr Netanyahu, defending the legislation as "democratic and necessary", has seemed to allude to foreign monetary support for Israeli groups backing Palestinian statehood.

Addressing members of his conservative Likud party last week, he drew parallels with Spain’s Basque country where separatist s used peaceful or violent means to further their cause.

"Try to imagine Israel funding Basque independence organisations."

More than 30,000 NGOs are registered in Israel, about half of them active. A bout 70 deal with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and receive funds either from the EU or individual member governments.

To become law, the bill needs to pass three votes in parliament, where Mr Netanyahu’s coalition governs by a one-seat majority and carefully shores up support for its legislation before putting it on the agenda.

It was widely expected to receive preliminary approval in the Knesset late on Monday and then be sent to a committee for final drafting before a second and third vote at a separate parliamentary session.

The debate comes at a time of high tensions between Palestinians and Jews as Israel grapples with near-daily Palestinian stabbings, shootings and car rammings.

Reuters