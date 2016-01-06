More Gulf states act as Saudi-Iran crisis widens

THE diplomatic crisis surrounding Saudi Arabia and Iran widened on Tuesday as Kuwait recalled its ambassador to Tehran, and Bahrain severed air links in the face of growing international concern.

Joining Riyadh and its Sunni Arab allies in taking diplomatic action, Kuwait said it was withdrawing its envoy over a weekend attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

Kuwait’s move came after the United Nations (UN) Security Council strongly condemned the attack, carried out by protesters angry over Saudi Arabia’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia, the main Sunni power, and Shia-dominated Iran erupted this week into a full-blown diplomatic crisis, sparking widespread worries over regional instability.

Iran lashed out again yesterday at Saudi Arabia for the execution, with President Hassan Rouhani accusing Riyadh of seeking to "cover its crime" by severing ties. "One does not respond to criticism by cutting off heads," Mr Rouhani said, referring to the usual Saudi practice of carrying out executions with beheading by the sword.

Washington and other western powers have called for calm amid fears the dispute could raise sectarian tensions across the Middle East and derail efforts to resolve conflicts from Syria to Yemen. The Security Council joined those calls late on Monday, issuing a statement urging all sides to "take steps to reduce tensions in the region".

The statement by the 15-member council condemned "in the strongest terms" the attacks that saw protesters firebomb the Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Iran’s second-biggest city, Mashhad.

But the council made no mention of the event that set off the crisis — Saudi Arabia’s execution on Saturday of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a cleric and activist whose death sparked widespread protests among Shiites.

Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic ties with Tehran in protest at the attacks on Sunday and has severed air links with Iran. Some of its allies among Sunni Arab states followed suit, with Bahrain and Sudan breaking off ties and the United Arab Emirates downgrading relations on Monday. Bahrain — base of the US Fifth Fleet — cut all air links with the Islamic Republic yesterday, the official BNA news agency reported.

Kuwait said the embassy attacks "represent a flagrant breach of international agreements and norms and a grave violation of Iran’s international commitments".

Mr Rouhani has condemned the attacks and Tehran’s mission to the UN vowed in a letter to the Security Council to "take necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of similar incidents in the future".

Iranian officials have brushed aside the dispute, with government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht saying it "will have no impact on Iran’s national development. It is Saudi Arabia that will suffer."

US Secretary of State John Kerry called his Iranian and Saudi counterparts on Monday to urge calm as European leaders raised concerns and Moscow offered to mediate.

UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon also spoke by phone with the Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers to urge them to "avoid any actions that could further exacerbate the situation", Mr Ban’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

"A breakdown of relations between Riyadh and Tehran could have very serious consequences for the region."

The UN envoy for Syria, Staffan De Mistura, rushed to Riyadh in a bid to defuse tensions and met foreign diplomats there yesterday. Mr De Mistura was also expected in Iran later this week and in Damascus on Saturday, UN sources said.

The six-nation Gulf Co-operation Council of Sunni Arab states said it would meet in Riyadh on Saturday for talks on the embassy attacks, a day before the Arab League is due to hold an emergency meeting.

Regional powerhouse Turkey expressed alarm at the crisis, with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu saying: "We expect all countries in the region to show common sense and take steps aimed at easing the tensions in the region." Ankara was "ready to make any effort" to help resolve the crisis.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are on opposing ends of a range of crucial Middle East issues including the war in Syria — where Tehran backs President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and Riyadh supports rebel forces — and Yemen where a Saudi-led coalition is battling Shiite insurgents. Despite the fears, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah al-Mouallimi, insisted the row would not affect efforts to resolve regional conflicts.

