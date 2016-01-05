Ties broken as Tehran-Riyadh tensions rise

DUBAI/WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State John Kerry called the Iranian and Saudi Arabian foreign ministers on Monday to urge calm after the breakdown of relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

The call came after Saudi Arabia rallied Sunni allies to its side in a growing diplomatic row with Iran, that deepened a sectarian split across the Middle East following the kingdom’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric. Bahrain and Sudan cut all ties with Iran, following Riyadh’s example the previous day.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation halted flights to and from Iran following Riyadh’s severance of diplomatic relations with Tehran and Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir’s statement that commercial relations between the rival powers would be stopped.

He blamed Iran’s "aggressive policies" for the diplomatic action, alluding to years of tension that spilled over on Saturday night when Iranian protesters stormed the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), home to hundreds of thousands of Iranians, partially downgraded its relations, but the other Gulf Arab countries — Kuwait, Qatar and Oman — stayed above the fray.

Shiite Iran accused Saudi Arabia of using the attack on the embassy as an "excuse" to sever ties and further increase sectarian tensions, as protesters in Iran and Iraq marched for a third day to denounce Saudi Arabia’s execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

A man was shot dead in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province late on Sunday, and two Sunni mosques in Iraq’s Shiite-majority Hilla province were bombed in the fallout from the dispute between the Middle East’s top Sunni and Shiite powers.

China declared itself "highly concerned" with the developments, in a rare foray into Middle East diplomacy. The US and Germany called for restraint, while Russia offered to mediate an end to the dispute.

The row threatened to derail efforts to end Syria’s five-year civil war in which Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab powers support rebel groups against Iran-backed President Bashar al-Assad.

Nevertheless, analysts said fears of a sectarian rupture across the Middle East were premature, and the break in relations could be more a symptom of existing strains than evidence of new ones.

"The fact that the UAE was unwilling to cut off ties with Iran completely, despite the closeness of its relations with Saudi Arabia, shows the difficulty that the Saudis will have in trying to isolate Iran," said Julien Barnes-Dacey, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"The downgrading of ties is not fundamentally a question of responding to executions and the storming of an embassy, (but rather) a function of a much deeper conflict between the two states."

After a furious response in Shiite communities worldwide to the Sunni kingdom’s execution of Sheikh Nimr, Mr Jubeir said Iran was creating "terrorist cells" among the kingdom’s Shiite minority.

Saudi Arabia executed Sheikh Nimr and three other Shiites on terrorism charges on Saturday, alongside dozens of Sunni jihadists. Shiite Iran hailed him as a "martyr" and warned Saudi Arabia’s ruling Al Saud family of "divine revenge".

Shiite groups united in condemnation of Saudi Arabia, while Sunni powers rallied behind the kingdom, hardening a sectarian split that has torn apart communities across the Middle East and nourished the jihadist ideology of Islamic State.

Al-Azhar, the Cairo-based seat of Sunni Muslim learning, and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation in Saudi Arabia, condemned the attacks on Riyadh’s missions and stressed Tehran’s obligation to respect the affairs of the kingdom.

Bahrain, a Sunni-ruled island kingdom with a restive Shiite majority, accused Iran of "blatant and dangerous interference" in the affairs of the Gulf Arab countries, in a statement announcing the severance of diplomatic ties.

Yemen’s government announced a curfew in Aden, a beachhead for Saudi and UAE forces waging war on the Shiite Houthi group that controls much of the country. A ceasefire collapsed on Saturday.

