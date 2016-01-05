Kuwait recalls envoy from Iran

KUWAIT City — Kuwait on Tuesday became the latest Gulf Arab state to recall its ambassador from Iran to protest attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in the Islamic republic.

It did not, however, expel Tehran’s ambassador or downgrade the level of diplomatic relationship with Iran.

And Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with the Danish foreign minister in Tehran on Tuesday Saudi Arabia cannot hide "its crime" of executing Shi’ite Muslim cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr by cutting ties with Tehran.

"Saudi Arabia cannot hide its crime of beheading a religious leader by severing political relations with Iran," Mr Rouhani was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA. The announcement comes after Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and Bahrain severed ties with predominantly Shi’ite Iran this week.

Kuwait’s withdrawal of its envoy follows that of the United Arab Emirates which recalled its ambassador and downgraded ties with the Islamic republic.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are members of the Gulf Co-operation Council, along with Oman and Qatar. The attacks "represent a flagrant breach of international agreements and norms and a grave violation of Iran’s international commitments for the security of diplomatic missions and the safety of diplomats," the official KUNA (Kuwait News Agency) cited the foreign ministry as saying.

Kuwait has maintained good relations with Tehran despite busting in August a cell allegedly spying for Iran.

Around a third of Kuwait’s native population of 1.3-million is Shi’ite.

Relations between Riyadh and Tehran were already strained over their support for opposite sides in conflicts in Syrian and Yemen, and were exacerbated over Saudi Arabia’s execution of a prominent Shi’ite cleric.

AFP, Reuters