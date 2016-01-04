Saudis and Gulf allies confront Iran in worst clash since 1980s

BEIRUT — Saudi Arabia and some of its Gulf allies severed or downgraded ties with Iran in the biggest meltdown in relations between the Middle Eastern powers in almost three decades, raising the spectre of deepening conflicts across the volatile region.

The Saudi government and Bahrain gave Iranian ambassadors 48 hours to leave after protesters set the Saudi embassy in Tehran on fire at the weekend following the execution of Saudi cleric Nimr al-Nimr, a critic of the kingdom’s treatment of its Shiite minority. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reduced its diplomatic representation to the level of charge d’affaires.

The clash between Saudi Arabia and Iran exposes again the fault lines in the tinderbox region and risks worsening conflicts in Yemen and Syria, where Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran are fighting proxy wars.The widening of the rift follows Saudi criticism of the US-led deal last year over Iran’s nuclear programme, a rapprochement that the Tehran leadership is counting on to boost its economy.

"Iran is now basically isolated regionally," the founder of London-based consulting firm Cornerstone Global Associates, Ghanem Nuseibeh, said from Dubai. "It will be the main party to suffer from this isolation. They were hoping to reintegrate themselves into the wider world with the nuclear deal and now they’ve actually done quite the opposite."

The oil price rose while stock markets in China, Japan and across Europe tumbled on the first full trading day of 2016. While concern was mainly about the Chinese economy, the prospect of more strain in the Middle East initially contributed to the turmoil. Oil futures at one point were up more than 3% in London to $38.50 before retreating.

"From an investment perspective, it’s bad news: People were betting on reactivating the dialogue between the Saudis and the Iranians and to appease tensions," said Jihad Azour, a former Lebanese finance minister and now vice-president of consultancy Booz, in Beirut. "It’s clear it’s not going to be the case for some time."

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, who announced the decision to eject the Iranians, said late on Sunday that his people would no longer deal with "a country that supports terrorism and sectarianism." That was echoed by Bahrain, which accused Iran of funding, supporting and arming extremists and inciting strife in the region.

The UAE also accused Iran of unprecedented and "continuous interference in the internal affairs or Gulf and Arab states," according to the official WAM news agency. Kuwait said it backed "all measures adopted by Saudi Arabia to maintain its security and stability," according to an unnamed official at the foreign ministry cited by the KUNA state news agency.

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said earlier that Saudi rulers would face repercussions for the execution of the Shiite cleric and that "the divine hand of revenge will take the Saudi politicians by the throat." Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah accused the Saudi royal family of killing al-Nimr.

The stand-off between Iran and Saudi Arabia is the biggest between the regional powers since the late 1980s, when the kingdom suspended ties with Iran after its embassy was attacked following the death of Iranian pilgrims during Hajj in Mecca. Saudi Arabia also supported Saddam Hussein’s Iraq against Iran during the first Gulf War.

The latest clash probably will undermine already-stumbling efforts to end the war in Syria, where Saudi Arabia backs largely Sunni militants and Iran supports the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

The fighting — verbal or other — did not halt a protracted slide in oil prices last year amid a global supply glut. Brent crude prices fell for a third year in 2015, tumbling 35%. Saudi Arabia is the biggest member by output in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, while Iran is the fifth-largest in the group.

The latest crisis may cause a short-term price spike of $1 to $3 a barrel in an oversupplied market, said John Auers, executive vice-president at Turner, Mason & Co in Dallas. He said he doubted it would change Saudi Arabia’s longer-term posture of overproducing crude to depress global prices, harming Iran as it moved to increase its own output.

"Things like this can escalate pretty quickly,"Mr Auers said. "But my gut feeling is that the Saudis and the Iranians won’t let it affect the market too much."

