Soccer becomes Palestinians’ new political weapon

THE Palestinian grievances against Israel are familiar ones: hampering travel, blocking imports, rampant racism and the treatment of settlements in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli response is also a repeat: security concerns, mostly.

But this round of the conflict is all about the soccer pitch. The Palestinians put a proposal to suspend Israel from Fifa on the agenda for soccer’s world governing body’s annual congress, in Zurich on Friday.

It would be a severe sanction against Israel for its treatment of Palestinians, with wide resonance on both sides, for unremitting devotion to soccer is something these bitter enemies deeply share.

Intense lobbying campaigns are under way. "Soccer is a language that is known all over the world," says Dima Yousef, who plays midfield on the Palestinian national women’s team. "It’s easier for people to get connected with something that deals with soccer, versus a political point."

It is, of course, as much about politics as sport, a novel arena in the Palestinians’ broader campaign to leverage membership in international institutions to punish Israel and build a sovereign state.

Israel argues soccer should be a bridge for coexistence, not a diplomatic weapon — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned last week that "the thing that could destroy the football association is politicising it".

His statement came as he met Sepp Blatter, Fifa’s president, who set off on the well-trod path of shuttle diplomacy, promising to bring a message from the Israelis to his session with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and other officials in Ramallah. Blatter, whose four terms as Fifa’s chief have been marred by internal controversy, is trying to broker a compromise to avoid a contentious vote at the congress where his re-election will be challenged.

He declined to say what, if anything, the Israelis had offered as possible concessions but said Netanyahu had accepted his invitation to host an Israel-Palestine "match of peace" in Switzerland.

"I am here on a mission of peace. This situation cannot continue," Blatter said in Jerusalem, where a Fifa emblem proclaiming "My game is fair play" was on the dais.

A Fifa suspension would bar Israel’s national team from international competitions including the World Cup and European championships, and its professional clubs from lucrative competitions like Europe’s Championship League. Fifa has suspended members in the past, including SA and Yugoslavia, and last year Uefa forced Russia to drop plans to incorporate Crimean teams claimed by Ukraine. Fifa has also prevented Gibraltar, a British territory long claimed by Spain, from joining.

Jibril Rajoub, president of the Palestine Football Association, cites these precedents in making his case. Israel, he says, has violated Fifa rules by allowing five teams from West Bank settlements to play in Israeli leagues though they are in occupied Palestinian territory.

Players, coaches and referees are blocked from travelling between the West Bank and Gaza Strip as well as in and out of the area for training and tournaments, Rajoub says, and fans of the Beitar Jerusalem team routinely chant "Death to Arabs" at matches.

"The suspension is not the target; the target is to end the suffering, the grievances, of the Palestinian football family," he says. "We are not using violence, we are using a legal leverage tool, Fifa statutes. They have to pay the price of their racist, apartheid policies."

Rotem Kemer, CEO of the Israel Football Association (IFA), says he cannot control Israel’s security protocol, and his organisation has been turned into "some kind of foreign office" scrambling to head off a diplomatic crisis. "It’s nothing to do with sport, and they are trying to abuse the Fifa status and punish the IFA, which has nothing to do with this case."

Israeli officials say behaviour like Beitar fans’ is rife worldwide, and they have done more than other countries to crack down. They did not address the question of the settlement teams.

In recent days, a few leftist Israeli columnists have called on Fifa to "show Israel the red card", as Gideon Levy of Haaretz put it. "A soccer ban doesn’t kill anyone," Levy wrote. "When the price becomes intolerable, more and more Israelis will awaken from their indifference."

