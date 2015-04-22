More US ships off Yemen to watch Iran

SANAA — A US aircraft carrier headed to the Arabian Sea on Tuesday as Washington said it was monitoring Iranian vessels suspected of carrying weapons to Houthi rebels in Yemen in violation of a United Nations (UN) embargo.

The US Navy said it was sending the USS Theodore Roosevelt and guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy "to ensure the vital shipping lanes in the region remain open and safe". The deployment brings to nine the number of US warships in the area.

There were nine ships in the Iranian convoy, a senior US defence official said. Its exact destination was unknown.

A Pentagon spokesman denied reports that the US warships had orders to intercept the Iranian vessels.

Strategically located on key shipping routes and bordering Saudi Arabia, Yemen was plunged into chaos last year when Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa. A coalition of Sunni Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia launched an air campaign against the rebels last month.

The US says it is not taking part directly in the strikes, but is providing intelligence and logistical support. US officials said that if an interception of the Iranian vessels was necessary, it would probably be carried out by warships of the Saudi-led coalition.

One said the convoy had passed through the Strait of Hormuz to leave the Gulf and was now headed west, potentially towards Yemen.

Saudi-led warplanes pressed their airstrikes against the rebels and their allies in the security forces overnight as the civilian death toll from Monday’s raid on a missile depot in the capital rose to 38.

A further 532 people were wounded when the twin strikes sparked powerful explosions that flattened nearby houses, medics said.

The base belongs to the missile brigade of the elite Republican Guard, which remains loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who has been accused of siding with the Houthis.

The coalition says it has carried out more than 2,000 strikes since the start of the campaign, gaining complete control of Yemeni airspace and knocking out rebel infrastructure.

Any chance of a swift diplomatic solution faded as Saudi ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi told UN chief Ban Ki-moon "certain conditions" must be met for the air campaign to be suspended.

They were spelled out in a resolution adopted by the UN Security Council last week, which imposed the arms embargo on the rebels.

Under the resolution the Houthis must pull back from all the territory they have seized, including from Sanaa, and return to peace talks.

Yemen has long struggled with deep tribal divisions and an insurgency by Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, considered by the US as the jihadist network’s most dangerous branch.

Al-Qaeda has taken advantage of the chaos to seize swathes of territory in Hadramawt province in the southeast, including its capital, Mukalla.

AFP