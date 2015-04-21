Teva offers $40.1bn for pharma rival Mylan

NEW YORK — Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical, the world’s biggest maker of generic medicines, on Tuesday launched an unsolicited bid to buy Mylan for $40.1bn in a transaction that would create a generics behemoth with more than $27bn in revenue.

Teva’s cash-and-stock bid would overpower a bid by Mylan earlier this month to acquire Perrigo for $28.9bn. Teva said its bid amounted to superior value for Mylan shareholders.

Under the offer, Mylan shareholders would receive a premium of 37.7% compared with the Mylan stock price of $59.57 prior to its April 8 bid for Perrigo, Teva said.

"We firmly believe that a combination of Teva and Mylan is a much more attractive and value-creating alternative for Mylan and its stockholders than Mylan’s proposed acquisition of Perrigo," Teva CE Erez Vigodman wrote in a letter to his Mylan counterpart, Robert J Coury. "The combination will better address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare systems around the world."

The deal would provide Mylan stockholders with "the opportunity to participate in the significant upside potential of the combined company — one that would transform the global generics space and leverage it to hold a unique leadership position in the pharmaceutical industry," Mr Vigodman said.

A tie-up between Teva and Mylan "is without sound industrial logic or cultural fit," Mr Coury said in a statement on April 17. "There would be significant overlap in the companies’ businesses and we believe that it is unlikely that any such combination could obtain antitrust regulatory clearances." Teva said on Tuesday it had studied the regulatory issues and was confident the deal can be consummated. The takeover offer is contingent on Mylan ending its pursuit of Perrigo.

Teva said it would invest in the company’s combined $10bn specialty pharmaceutical business and reap about $2bn in annual costs and taxes from combining operations.

Mylan, which is run from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, this year acquired non-US operations of Abbott Laboratories for $5.3bn and in the process moved its tax address to the Netherlands. Teva is unlikely to redomicile to the Netherlands given that it receives tax benefits and investment incentives in Israel, Bloomberg reports.

Mylan jumped 10% to $75 in trading before US exchanges opened. Teva’s American depositary receipts climbed 1.3% to $64.12 early in New York. A purchase price of $82 per share values Mylan at about $40.1bn based on 489.4-million shares outstanding.

Generic-drug makers announced or completed more than $100bn in deals last year, worth five times more than any year since at least 2005. Deal making was spurred by low interest rates and a drive by companies to relocate to more factorable tax domiciles, Bloomberg reports.

In last year’s largest deal, Actavis in November agreed to buy Botox maker Allergan for about $65bn.

