US speeds up arms to Saudi-led coalition against Yemen’s Houthis

RIYADH — The US is speeding up arms supplies to the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi fighters opposed to US-allied Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Mr Blinken called for all political parties to commit to what he called a consensus political solution, and said Washington was stepping up intelligence sharing with the anti-Houthi alliance.

"Saudi Arabia is sending a strong message to the Houthis and their allies that they cannot overrun Yemen by force," he said, referring to Riyadh’s leadership of a military campaign by several Arab countries to prevent Iranian-allied Houthis, who are backed by soldiers loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, from ruling over the whole of Yemen. The country is of great strategic significance.

"As part of that effort, we have expedited weapons deliveries, we have increased our intelligence sharing, and we have established a joint co-ordination planning cell in the Saudi operation centre."

Fighter jets from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been striking Shiite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Mr Hadi, in an attempt by the regional heavyweight to check Iranian influence in its backyard.

Sunni-ruled Gulf states aim to use military pressure to push the Houthis to resume a United Nations-backed political transition led by Mr Hadi that was interrupted by the group’s seizure of Sanaa in September.

Their takeover angered Riyadh, which sees the once obscure Zaydi Shiite group from the northern highlands as terrorists. Iran also poses a grave threat.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has asked its longstanding ally Pakistan to contribute fighter jets, ships and ground troops to the operation.

On Tuesday Pakistan’s leader Nawaz Sharif said ahead of a round of shuttle diplomacy involving Iran and Turkey that he was "not in a hurry" to decide whether to join the fight for Yemen.

Mr Sharif told a special parliamentary debate on Yemen he thought the diplomatic efforts planned for the coming days would yield results.

But Pakistan has resisted so far, calling for a diplomatic solution and saying it does not want to take part in any conflict that would worsen sectarian divisions in the Muslim world.

Mr Sharif, who needs a parliamentary mandate, told legislators on Tuesday he did not want to "manipulate you to get a mandate".

"Take your time, we are not in a hurry, we will take all your good points and I want the parliament also to say something about demands of our friends," said Mr Sharif, who was sheltered by Saudi Arabia when overthrown in a 1999 military coup.

Mr Sharif met his Turkish counterpart Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara on Friday and said afterwards both countries wanted a peaceful resolution to the Yemen crisis.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Iran on Tuesday for talks and to sign a trade accord.

Like Saudi Arabia, Pakistan is majority Sunni Muslim, but 20% of its population is Shiite and the government is wary of fanning sectarian discord at home.

Concerns have also been voiced in Pakistan about joining the operation when the army is already stretched at home fighting Taliban militants.

