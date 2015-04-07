Turkey and Iran agree on trade but steer clear of friction over Yemen

ISTANBUL/BEIRUT — Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed to boost trade and signed a slew of deals at a meeting on Tuesday, but steered clear of directly addressing differences over conflict-ridden Yemen.

Mr Erdogan paid a one-day visit to Iran at a time when relations between Ankara and Tehran — already strained by disagreements over Syria — have been battered by events in Yemen. Ankara has accused Tehran of backing Shiite Houthi rebels there and, in turn, being charged with fuelling tensions in the region.

Speaking at a joint news conference broadcast on Turkish television, both Mr Erdogan and Mr Rouhani sought to play down the regional tension, without making any concrete suggestions.

"We talked about Iraq, Syria, Palestine. We had a long discussion about Yemen. We both think war and bloodshed must stop in this area immediately and a complete ceasefire must be established and the strikes must stop," Mr Rouhani said during a joint press conference broadcast by state television.

Analysts say the friction between the neighbours is kept in check by economic dependency. Turkey needs Iranian gas and sanctions-hit Tehran desperately needs export markets.

"I don’t look at the sect. It does not concern me whether Shiite or Sunni, what concerns me is Muslims," Mr Erdogan said. "We have to put an end to this bloodshed, this death."

Mr Erdogan, a devout Sunni Muslim has backed a Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi insurgents in Yemen, while Shiite Iran is accused of backing the Shiite Houthis.

The two presidents signed eight agreements and took pains to emphasise the need for greater economic co-operation, with Mr Erdogan saying they were far behind a target to lift trade volume to $30bn, from $14bn last year.

Trade between Ankara and Tehran has also been hampered by a dispute over the price of natural gas.

Turkey, which imports 10-billion cubic metres of Iranian gas a year, took Iran to the International Chamber of Commerce in Switzerland in 2012 after Tehran rejected a complaint that the price was too high.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Mr Erdogan said Turkey would buy more natural gas from Iran if it were cheaper. He also said Turkey and Iran should start trading in their own currencies instead of dollars or euros to avoid foreign exchange volatility.

Reuters