Israel poll expected to deliver judgment on Netanyahu’s reign

JERUSALEM — Israelis vote next week in an election seen as a referendum on the tenure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who could lose but still secure a new term in power.

Mr Netanyahu called for the March 17 vote late last year as his coalition government teetered on the brink of collapse. It will be Israel’s third election since 2009 and the premier’s biggest challenge after six years at the helm.

"Netanyahu is the big question here, after having been in power for so long," said political analyst Tamir Sheafer.

The veteran rightwing leader is not certain to win the vote, with the most recent opinion polls giving a three-point lead to the centre-left Zionist Union led by Isaac Herzog. But with polls showing Mr Netanyahu’s natural allies on the right likely to win the most seats, he has a clear advantage in piecing together a coalition with smaller parties.

On Thursday, Mr Netanyahu conceded his opponents could win and warned that would threaten Israel’s security.

The next Israeli prime minister will have to deal with a series of daunting domestic and foreign policy challenges including Iran’s nuclear programme, repairing ties with the US and maintaining economic growth.

And then there are the tricky issues of ties with the Palestinians following the collapse of peace talks last year, instability left over from the 2014 Gaza war and a looming legal challenge at the International Criminal Court.

Mr Netanyahu has framed himself as the only candidate capable of protecting Israel from Iran and the threat of Islamic extremism.

Last week, he made a bellicose address to the US Congress in which he pilloried nuclear negotiations between world powers and Tehran, in a move that put severe strain on Israel’s relationship with the White House. It was also aimed at sending a message of strength to voters back home.

But analysts are unconvinced that sabre-rattling is the best way to win votes this time. "It’s been a while since Israelis wanted a ‘strongman’; we want the next leader to be charismatic and to solve problems," Mr Sheafer said.

Mr Netanyahu’s only realistic challenger was Mr Herzog, who in pushing for social justice and fresh talks with the Palestinians. He had every bit the political pedigree to be the next prime minister but had been accused of lacking charisma, Mr Sheafer said.

AFP