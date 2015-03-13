Islamic State launches own social network

RIYADH — As they face regular bans and account suspensions from online media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, supporters of the Islamic State militant group have now decided to start their own social network.

Enter 5elafabook.com, a Facebook-style knock-off site that appeared on the web for a brief period earlier this week before being shut down (the Twitter account linked to it has also been suspended). A message on the website homepage now says the shutdown is "temporary" to protect its users information and safety. The message also said that the site was independent and not sponsored by Islamic State.

"The purpose of launching the site was to clarify to the whole world that we do not carry guns and live in caves as they imagine," it said. It was unclear who created the site, but domain name registration information shows that it was registered with Arizona-based company GoDaddy. The registrant name is given as "Abu Musab" and the address is given as the Islamic State-controlled city of Mosul, in Iraq. The registrant country is listed as Egypt, presumably because "Islamic State" is not available on GoDaddy’s country dropdown menu.

The introduction of Islamic alternatives to popular social media sites is a recurring phenomenon in the Middle East, and now it has been adopted by terrorist organisations and hardline political parties as they struggle to keep up with account suspensions and blockages. The groups rely heavily on social media, chatrooms and other online forums to recruit new members and create a community among their supporters.

But the technology industry is catching up and they have difficulty staying afloat. In 2010, Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood announced the launch of a social networking tool called Ikhwanbook. Before that, it launched Ikhwanwiki, Ikhwangoogle and Ikhwantube. Some of these sites are still working while others, including the Facebook clone, now appear defunct.

In 2012, a group of Turkish, Russian and Central Asian businessmen attempted to create an Islamic alternative to Facebook under the name Salamworld. The site was launched to much fanfare, but is no longer online. Muxlim.com was launched in 2006 out of Finland, but it also shut down in 2012 after failing to reach commercial success.

Despite the obstacles, determined supporters persevere. MuslimFace, the latest attempt to build a Sharia-friendly social network, was launched earlier this year by two UK-based entrepreneurs. The site is still in beta, although its homepage promises to be live soon.

More Africa news from The Wall Street Journal

More news from The Wall Street Journal

Premium access to WSJ.com: $1 a week for 12 weeks