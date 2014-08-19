Military forces take back Iraq’s biggest dam

BAGHDAD — Kurdish and Iraqi forces have seized control of Iraq’s largest dam from Islamic State militants as the US deployed air power that helped reverse some gains made by the Sunni-Muslim insurgents in the north.

Kurdish forces, also known as the peshmerga, and government anti-terrorism units “with joint air support, have taken over the Mosul Dam entirely”, Iraqi military spokesman Qassim Atta said on state-sponsored al-Iraqiya television. Abo Maan al-Taie, a spokesman for Sunni tribes supporting the militants, said that fighting continued on the eastern side of the dam.

Islamic State fighters forced the peshmerga to retreat earlier this month as they swept toward Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan. The insurgents had earlier taken Mosul Dam using US-made weapons seized from fleeing Iraqi troops. In response, President Barack Obama authorised airstrikes on August 8 to protect US personnel and threatened Iraqi minorities.

Taking back the dam “is huge”, Paul Sullivan, a Middle East specialist at Georgetown University in Washington, said by e-mail. “The control of a lot of water and electricity is now not in the militants’ hands. This may also change the momentum of the war.” Mr Obama widened the US military role over the weekend. He told Congress in a letter the action is consistent with the mission to safeguard Americans and US facilities.

If the dam broke, Mosul would be inundated with water, Aziz Alwash, an Iraqi environmental adviser, said in an August 10 interview. Other cities, including Baghdad, would also be flooded, he said.

Bloomberg