US strikes Islamic State targets near Iraqi Kurdish capital Arbi

WASHINGTON — The US conducted new air strikes on Islamic State targets near Arbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, US Central Command said on Sunday.

The strikes, launched by drone aircraft and US fighter jets, were aimed at protecting Kurdish Peshmerga forces as they face off against Islamist militants near Arbil, the site of a US consulate and a US-Iraqi joint military operations centre, US Central Command said. Islamic State militants are said to have killed at least 500 members of Iraq’s Yazidi ethnic minority during an offensive in the north, Iraq’s Human Rights Minister said on Sunday.

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said the Sunni militants had also buried alive some of their victims, including women and children. About 300 women were kidnapped as slaves, he said.

"We have striking evidence obtained from Yazidis fleeing Sinjar and some who escaped death, and also crime-scene images that show indisputably that the gangs of the Islamic States have executed at least 500 Yazidis after seizing Sinjar," Mr Sudani said.

Sinjar is the ancient home of the Yazidis, one of the towns captured by the Sunni militants who view them as "devil worshipers" and tell them to convert to Islam or die.

A deadline passed at midday on Sunday for 300 Yazidi families to convert to Islam or to face death at the hands of the Islamic State militants.

It was not immediately clear whether the Iraqi minister was talking about the fate of those families or others in the conflict.

"Some of the victims, including women and children were buried alive in scattered mass graves in and around Sinjar," Mr Sudani said.

The minister’s comments could pile pressure on the US — which has carried out air strikes on Islamic State targets in response to the group’s latest push through the north — to provide more extensive support.

"In some of the images we have obtained there are lines of dead Yazidis who have been shot in the head while the Islamic State fighters cheer and wave their weapons over the corpses," said Mr Sudani.

Earlier in their push through northern Iraq, Islamic State, which also considers all Shiites heretics who must repent or face death, boasted of killing hundreds of captive Shiite soldiers after capturing the city of Tikrit on June 12.

They put footage on the Internet of their fighters shooting prisoners.

The Yazidis, followers of an ancient religion derived from Zoroastrianism, are spread over northern Iraq and are part of the country’s Kurdish minority.

Reuters