Shekel unshaken by war, and stocks gain

NEW YORK — For perhaps the best sign of how it has been business as usual in Israeli markets since the fighting broke out in Gaza, look no further than the shekel.

It has proven so resilient, hovering near a three-year high even as emerging-market currencies plunged 1.8% on average over the past month, that Israeli central bankers intervened in the foreign-exchange market last Thursday, buying dollars to weaken it by the most in 11 months.

The story has been much the same in other Israeli assets, with both stocks and bonds gaining. The TA-25 index advanced 0.9% in the past month at the close in Tel Aviv, dodging a slump in global equities that has driven down the MSCI world index 2.5%. While fighting resumed last week after the collapse of a three-day truce, the month-long conflict is doing little to hurt investor confidence in Israel, said Michael Shaoul, CEO of Marketfield Asset Management in New York.

"You’ve had many decades of turbulence in that part of the world, and no clear correlation between turbulence and equity market performance," Mr Shaoul, who oversees $20bn in assets, said. "There’s no clear evidence markets really care about this stuff."

The bond market rally has pushed yields on Israel’s benchmark 10-year local debt down by 16 basis points, or 0.16 of a percentage point, to 2.7% in the past month. While investor expectations for shekel fluctuations have increased, it is the least volatile among eight currencies in the region tracked by Bloomberg.

Three-month implied volatility on the shekel increased to 5.75% last week from a nine-year low of 4.29% on July 4. That compares with 11.2% in the Russian rouble and 10.4% in the Turkish lira.

Capital keeps pouring into Israel, bolstering the shekel, in part on speculation that the discovery of offshore natural gas fields will transform the country into a fuel exporter. The central bank intervened to weaken the shekel and shore up exports of everything from diamonds to military drones.

"The strength of the shekel is long-term," Ishitaa Sharma, an emerging-markets trading strategist at Citigroup, said on Friday. Opportunities in the natural gas industry make "Israel attractive for foreign investment".

Israel’s economy is forecast to grow 3.3% this year, almost double the pace of growth in the US, according to the average estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

While financial markets have shrugged off the fighting in Gaza, the conflict was starting to take a toll on growth, said Daniel Tenengauzer, who is the New York-based head of emerging markets and global foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The Israeli central bank, led by governor Karnit Flug, unexpectedly lowered the benchmark interest rate to 0.5% on July 28, citing concern that the offensive in Gaza could shave as much as 0.5% off growth this year.

The cost of the incursion, coupled with its effect on the economy, may cause the government to narrowly miss its budget deficit target this year, Fitch Ratings wrote in a report issued last Thursday.

"This conflict has gone on long enough to dent activity, which is going to have an impact on fiscal revenues," Mr Tenengauzer said.

"If these guys need to raise taxes, they will."

Fighting over more than four weeks has killed almost 1,900 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, most of them civilians. Sixty-seven people have died on the Israeli side, all but three of them soldiers. A three-day truce in Gaza ended on Friday as Israeli aircraft bombed the territory in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants, while Egypt called on both sides to reaffirm their commitment to a broader agreement.

The Bloomberg Israel-US equity index fell less than 0.1% to 117.56 last week, following a 1.8% drop in the prior five-day period. It is up less than 1% since the start of the conflict. CaesarStone Sdot Yam, the maker of quartz counter-tops, rallied 20% last week after issuing new full-year sales estimates that surpassed analysts’ expectations.

"The market’s basically saying it doesn’t, at this point, discount any future significant impact on corporate earnings," Mr Shaoul said.

"This is unfortunately not the first conflict and probably won’t be the last."

Bloomberg