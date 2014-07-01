Israel find bodies of kidnapped teenagers

JERUSALEM — Israeli forces found the bodies of three missing teenagers in the occupied West Bank on Monday after a nearly three-week search and a sweep against the Islamist Hamas group Israel says abducted them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his security cabinet for a special session that could decide on stronger military moves against Hamas, which neither confirmed nor denied the Israeli allegations.

"There can be no forgiveness for the killers of children and those who sent them. Now is the time to act," said Economy Minister Naftali Bennett.

The kidnapping of the Jewish seminary students near a settlement in the West Bank appalled Israelis, who rallied behind their families.

Mr Netanyahu seized on the abduction to demand that Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas abrogate a reconciliation deal he reached with Hamas, his long-time rival, in April, that led to a unity Palestinian government on June 2.

The bodies of Gil-Ad Shaer and US-Israeli national Naftali Fraenkel, both 16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, were found in a field near Hebron, a militant stronghold and hometown of two Hamas members who were identified by Israel as the kidnappers and who were still at large, security officials said.

The teens were apparently shot soon after being abducted while hitchhiking, they said.

"They were under a pile of rocks, in an open field," said spokesman for the military, L t-Col Peter Lerner.

Israeli media said the break in the case came when the alleged abductors’ relatives were interrogated.

Troops gathered at the spot — in the general area where the teenagers disappeared — to recover the bodies.

In the past 18 days, Israeli forces have also raided Palestinian towns and villages, detaining Hamas activists and closing its institutions.

Mr Abbas condemned the abduction and pledged his security forces’ co-operation, drawing criticism from Hamas and undercutting his popularity among Palestinians angered by what they saw as collusion with Israel. The US, while condemning the kidnapping, urged Israel to pursue a measured response. Hamas, has maintained security control of the Gaza Strip since the unity deal. It is shunned by the West over its refusal to renounce violence.

