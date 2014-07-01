How Iraq fell apart again after early hope for Maliki’s government

IN NOVEMBER 2010, the US faced a dilemma in Iraq. The man Washington had picked from near-obscurity four years earlier to be Iraq’s prime minister, Nuri al-Maliki, had narrowly lost an election but was, with help from Iran, manoeuvring to stay in power.

The clock was ticking as a US troop drawdown gathered pace. American diplomats and Iraqi politicians cast about for alternatives to lead Iraq. But Iraqis had elected a hung parliament and there were no candidates with clear-cut support.

Fearing chaos, Washington settled again on Mr Maliki.

In a tense meeting in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, two US diplomats sat down with Mr Maliki, Kurdish chief Massoud Barzani, and Iyad Allawi, whose bloc had won the most seats in the election and whose support was needed to finalise a deal. That day, US President Barack Obama had phoned Mr Allawi and pledged his support for a government that included all Iraq’s main sects.

In the meeting, tempers flared. Mr Allawi and Mr Maliki threatened to walk out, and Mr Barzani at one point physically blocked Mr Allawi from leaving the room, say two people with first-hand knowledge of the meeting. The Americans encouraged them to set aside their differences. At last, the Iraqis agreed on a final deal spelt out in a handwritten note.

The agreement finalised that day was the last real powersharing accord Iraq had, and it failed almost immediately.

Thanks to Mr Maliki and his opponents’ intransigence, the deal was never implemented and the sectarian divides widened. Mr Maliki has governed more as a defender of the Shiites than as a national leader.

Now, as violent Sunni militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant cement their hold over western Iraq, declaring a Caliphate, and threatening a new civil war, Washington has again demanded that Iraq’s leaders form an inclusive government encompassing the minority Sunnis and Kurds.

But former officials and even some in the current Obama administration say that effort may also founder. Mr Maliki had been expected to be named prime minister for a third term after his coalition won April elections, but as security deteriorates pressure is mounting even from among his Shiite followers for him to go. Even if he is pushed aside, Washington will exert little sway over the situation.

More than a dozen current and former diplomats say the relationship between Washington and Baghdad has been marred by repeated missteps by Mr Obama and his predecessor, George Bush. Washington, the diplomats say, has been unable to influence Iraqi politicians and in particular the man they helped bring to power.

While Mr Maliki lost the 2010 elections, he emerged stronger, says Emma Sky, a British Middle East scholar who was political adviser to US Gen Raymond Odierno from 2007-10. Then Mr Maliki "faced no consequences when he reneged on his commitments" to integrate Sunnis into the government.

Ali Khedery, a long-serving adviser to US ambassadors in Baghdad, says he resigned after warning in an October 2010 memorandum that US backing for Mr Maliki’s premiership would lead to dictatorship, renewed civil war and Iranian hegemony in Iraq. Other US and British officials who shared his view had left Baghdad by the fall of 2010, he said, but his memo reached top White House officials, who overruled him.

To be fair, Mr Maliki took some early positive steps, including facilitation of the US "surge" and confronting Shiite militiamen in Basra, says former US ambassador to Baghdad Zalmay Khalilzad. But his rule has proved increasingly divisive.

Mr Maliki’s office declined to comment for this story, citing the demands on his time from the war and efforts to choose a new government. Mr Maliki has long blamed his opponents for sabotaging him, and feels let down by Washington.

"There is a bitterness in Maliki’s tone when he talks … about the American role, even what is going on in DC, with speeches in Congress and Obama’s speech," longtime Maliki ally Sami Askari says about his recent mood. "He … has no hope. He says we have to rely on ourselves."

To some officials, the painful arc of US-Iraq relations speaks less about one man than it does about the limits of US military and political power to bring democracy or exert decisive influence in the Middle East.

After decades of rule by autocrats, often supported by Washington, the region remains riven with rivalries and distrust. Despite the Arab Spring, a generation of politicians such as Mr Maliki are sceptical that political compromise can ever be reached or fair elections held.

James Jeffrey, the US ambassador in Baghdad from 2010-12, says the US effort to remake Iraq was never realistic or sustained enough to succeed.

The Bush administration failed to explain to the US public the scope of the effort needed and the Obama administration frittered away the limited influence it had, Mr Jeffrey says.

"This all operates on the assumption that we have the skill, the patience, the national interest, and the support from the American people to keep an occupation force in a country and to do long-term nation building à la Japan and Germany in an area that is far less fertile. I challenge the underlying assumption that we could do this."

Robert Ford, who was a senior US diplomat in Baghdad, says Washington was often impatient for Iraqi politicians "to finish their tiresome and long political negotiations". At the same time "you’ve got to give them time to work out compromises that are sustainable".

Mr Obama, elected in 2008 on a platform to end the war, has visited Iraq just once. Having blessed Mr Maliki’s continuation in power, he finished Mr Bush’s plan to withdraw US troops and moved attention elsewhere, ending the frequent video conferences Mr Bush held with Mr Maliki and handing the Iraq portfolio to Vice-President Joe Biden. The White House has declined repeated requests to comment.

Mr Maliki, who has visited Washington twice in the past three years, has grown mistrustful of the US’s inconstancy.

"I think he has a very hard time figuring us out, because we do a lot of things that don’t seem consistent to him. I think he finds us very frustrating, and very difficult to read," says Ken Pollack, a former White House and CIA official, and Iraq specialist.

Mr Pollack, who met Mr Maliki in March, says the Iraqi leader seemed obsessed with marginalising his political opponents after April’s elections. He showed little interest in discussing reconciliation or economic development.

"We were trying as hard as we could to get him to talk about something other than a pogrom against his opponents," says Mr Pollack, now at the Brookings Institution. "He just wouldn’t do it, no matter how much bait we gave him."

Mr Maliki is no US creation. He spent years in exile in a secretive Shiite dissident group known as the Dawa, eluding assassins from Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s Sunni-led Baath Party. But Washington did have a hand in the stern-faced 64-year-old premier’s final ascent.

In 2006, as a Sunni insurgency raged, Iraq’s then prime minister, Ibrahim al Jaafari, a Shiite, found himself not trusted by Shiite, Kurd and Sunni leaders alike, as well as by the US. Eager to bolster the US public’s belief in the war and Iraq’s future, Bush officials turned to Mr Maliki as a compromise candidate. Then secretary of state Condoleezza Rice arrived in Baghdad on a surprise visit and met Mr Maliki and other Iraqi leaders.

Mr Maliki told US officials his first goal would be to ease the mistrust between religious groups. "He was regarded as an Arab nationalist," former ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad told reporters recently. "He was clean, with maybe the potential to be a strong leader."

But Mr Ford, the former diplomat, says the US had misjudged Mr Maliki. "When we supported Maliki in 2006 to become the new prime minister we didn’t realise how capable a politician he could be," Mr Ford says, "and we didn’t realise how strong a survivor he could be."

Over time, it became clear Mr Maliki viewed the world in stark terms shaped by his fight against Baathists, whom he compared to the Nazi party. At the same time, he gradually amassed power in the prime minister’s office.

Mr Maliki set up operational commands that circumvented the military hierarchy, which the US had insisted include Sunnis and Kurds. In his second term, he took the posts of defence and interior minister for himself and named loyalists to senior military positions as the US was trying to strengthen Iraq’s army.

"Over the years, we didn’t strongly react to these moves," Mr Ford says, "as various key elements of the Iraqi body politic grew ever more alienated from Maliki and his team."

By 2009, Mr Maliki had set up an elite army unit which reported to his office and had been accused of abuses.

One of the most notorious cases was in 2010 when human rights inspectors discovered that at least 400 Sunni men had been picked up from Mosul in military sweeps and then held without charges and allegedly tortured at a Baghdad military airport. Mr Maliki said he did not know about the detainees until rights inspectors informed him. He blamed the detentions and abusive conditions on Baathists who had infiltrated his security forces.

Christopher Hill, US ambassador in Iraq in 2009 and 2010, says the US did try to push Mr Maliki to end his sectarian rule, but failed. The 2007 "surge" and Sunni Arab uprising against al Qaeda-allied militants weakened the insurgency but did nothing to resolve Iraq’s sectarian divisions, Mr Hill says. "Nothing was squared away in 2007."

He recalls how Mr Maliki resisted paying Sunni tribal fighters whose support was crucial to end the worst of the sectarian killing unleashed in 2003. "I had to go to him, sometimes weekly, just to make sure the cheque was indeed in the mail," Mr Hill says. "Just looking at his body language, he didn’t believe in the whole venture."

Many US and British officials involved in the events cite March 2010 as the moment when Iraq began to become unglued again, and US relations with Mr Maliki became more troublesome.

By then, Iraq’s sectarian war had eased, and the parliamentary polls that month were relatively peaceful and fair. Mr Maliki’s State of Law coalition came in a close second behind a largely Sunni slate led by Mr Allawi, a secular Shiite who had been interim prime minister.

Mr Maliki leaned on Iraq’s Supreme Court to produce a ruling that allowed him, not Mr Allawi, to try to form a government, according to these officials. Mr Allawi’s bloc had won 91 seats compared to Maliki’s 89, and the ruling appeared to violate Iraq’s constitution, which US experts had helped to draft.

Ms Sky, the former adviser, says US national security aides differed on how to respond. Some argued that Washington should back Mr Allawi’s right to form a government, strengthening Iraq’s political system.

"I think if the US had agreed on this approach, it might have led to an agreement among the elites on real power sharing," Ms Sky, now at Yale, says.

Mr Hill, US ambassador at the time, says the lingering sectarian divide made it impossible for Mr Allawi to become prime minister. After the election, Shiite religious parties that made up a majority in parliament refused to support him.

"It wasn’t going to happen," says Mr Hill. "There is absolutely no way we could have affected that short of a 1950s style, Latin American coup."

Mr Allawi could not be reached for comment for this story. Some western diplomats and military officials criticised the Obama administration for choosing Mr Hill, who had little Middle East experience, as envoy.

Mr Jeffrey, who succeeded Mr Hill as ambassador in August 2010, says that as the process of choosing a prime minister dragged on, US diplomats used all their influence to try to broker a deal, while seeking an alternative to Mr Maliki.

"There was a lot of opposition to him, particularly among the American military, so I was willing to try to delay this thing and see if we could find alternatives," he says. "We never found one."

It took almost 10 months, until December 2010, to finalise a government. US officials feared the continued political vacuum could unleash chaos in the middle of the US troop withdrawal. Eventually, Ms Sky says, Washington and Iran made it clear Mr Maliki was their choice.

Mr Khedery, the adviser to US ambassadors, says Shiite Iran and the chief of Tehran’s covert Qods Force, Gen Qassem Suleimani, had a central role in cementing other Shiite leaders’ backing for Mr Maliki. Iran pressed a key Shiite group loyal to firebrand cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who had feuded with Mr Maliki, to support him.

A year later, the last US combat troops left Iraq, taking with them much of Washington’s remaining clout and leaving behind a flawed leader. "Not only was this predictable, but it was predicted — it was preventable," Mr Khedery says of Iraq’s current catastrophe.

