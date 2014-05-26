Pope prays at ‘security’ wall separating Bethlehem and Palestine

BETHLEHEM — Pope Francis made a surprise stop on Sunday at the wall Palestinians abhor as a symbol of Israeli oppression, and later invited presidents from both sides of the divide to the Vatican to pray for peace.

In an image likely to become one of the most emblematic of his trip to the holy land, Pope Francis rested his forehead against the concrete structure that separates Bethlehem from Jerusalem, and prayed silently as a child holding a Palestinian flag looked on.

He stood at a spot where someone had sprayed in red paint "Free Palestine". Above his head was graffiti in broken English reading: "Bethlehem look like Warsaw Ghetto", comparing the Palestinians’ plight with that of the Jews under the Nazis.

Such imagery seemed likely to cause unease among Israel’s leaders, who say the barrier, erected 10 years ago during a spate of Palestinian suicide bombings, is needed to secure its security.

Palestinians see it as a bid by Israel to partition off territory and grab land they want for their future state.

On the second leg of a three-day trip to the Middle East, Pope Francis delighted his Palestinian hosts by referring to the "state of Palestine", giving support for their bid for full statehood recognition in the face of a paralysed peace process. But, at the birthplace of Jesus in the Palestinian-run city of Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, he made it clear he believed that a negotiated accord was needed, calling on leaders from both sides to overcome their myriad divisions.

Pope Francis invited the Israeli and Palestinian presidents to come to the Vatican to pray for an end to the enduring conflict, just a month after the collapse of US-backed peace talks.

"In this, the birthplace of the prince of peace, I wish to invite you, President Mahmoud Abbas, together with President Shimon Peres, to join me in heartfelt prayer to God for the gift of peace," the Pope said at an open-air mass in Bethlehem.

Mr Peres and Mr Abbas both accepted the invitation, their respective staff said. Palestinian official Hana Amira said the encounter would take place on June 6, just under two months before the veteran Israeli leader left office.

But it seemed unlikely that Mr Peres would receive any mandate from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate with Mr Abbas on renewing direct talks. Mr Netanyahu has said Israel would not consider resuming the negotiations unless Mr Abbas reneged on a unity pact with Hamas, one of its most bitter enemies, which rules in Gaza.

Mr Abbas has said a new government envisaged by the accord would be committed to peace.

From Bethlehem, where Pope Francis also visited a Palestinian refugee camp, he flew by helicopter to Tel Aviv airport where he was welcomed by Mr Peres and Mr Netanyahu, before flying back over the Judean hills to Jerusalem.

In a speech at the ceremony, Pope Francis invoked "the right of the state of Israel to exist and to flourish in peace and security within internationally recognised boundaries".

At the same time, he said there had to be "recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign homeland and their right to live with dignity and with freedom of movement".

Pope Francis also recalled the Holocaust, using the Hebrew word for the term, and said "ever mindful of the past" there could be "no place for anti-Semitism".

"A particularly moving part of my stay will be my visit to the Yad Vashem Memorial to the 6-million Jews who were victims of the Shoah," the Argentinian pontiff said. "I beg God that there will never be another such crime."

Mr Peres, welcoming Pope Francis, said : "We are grateful to you for assuming your sensitive and resolute stand against all expressions of anti-Semitism, against all manifestations of racism."

Pope Francis started the day in Jordan and flew straight to Bethlehem, becoming the first pontiff to travel directly to the West Bank rather than enter via Israel.

Reuters