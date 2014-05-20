Assad looks set to remain leader of broken Syria

FROM his base in Damascus, Bashar al-Assad can contemplate a broad sweep of Syria clawed back from rebels who once threatened to drive him out. The capital, which they targeted, is now plastered with posters inviting Syrians to re-elect Mr Assad as president.

Powerful foreign allies have helped Mr Assad hold or retake a chain of cities that form the north-south backbone of the country, keep his grip on the Mediterranean coast to the west and restore control over the Lebanese border.

The culmination of that slow, grinding military turnaround came last week with the final withdrawal of rebel fighters from Homs city, a month before the presidential election in which Mr Assad faces no serious challenge. His foes dismiss the June 3 vote as a farce, saying the huge areas still beyond his command make a credible vote impossible, but the fact that authorities can consider a notionally countrywide ballot reveals their growing confidence.

One of the two candidates officially approved to run against Mr Assad said the overwhelming majority of Syrians would be able to vote, downplaying the fighting that still kills about 200 people a day and the almost 3-million who have fled.

"In the middle of the country the situation is perfect for election. On the coast the situation is very good. In the southern part of Syria the situation is getting better," US-educated former minister of state Hassan al-Nouri said.

The military respite has come at a cost. Mr Assad’s foreign Shi’ite supporters have often taken the lead in battle, leaving his own forces to play a peripheral role against rebels who are themselves increasingly directed by outside Sunni powers.

Whoever pulls the strings, though, the long term momentum is clear.

Rebels have fought Mr Assad’s forces in Homs city since the early days of the uprising in 2011. Until a year ago they held territory along the main highway from Homs to Damascus and controlled the capital’s eastern and southern suburbs.

Now that they have pulled out of Syria’s third-biggest city, battered by years of bombardment, siege and retreat, Mr Assad’s hold over the heart of the country is tighter than it has been since protests against his rule turned to armed insurgency.

On the fringes, rebels still pose a deadly challenge, holding parts of Aleppo and Deraa at the northern and southern tips of that backbone of Syrian cities.

Most of the northern border with Turkey is also in rebel hands, as are swathes of northern Syria, the eastern oilfields and farmlands, and southern areas close to the Jordanian border and the Golan Heights.

Mr Assad’s enemies make much of the fact that the territory under his control may only account for a third of the country, but it forms an increasingly coherent core, linked by secure road connections, where a semblance of normality exists and the great majority of the population now lives.

By contrast, the rebel-held land — riven with internecine fighting and battered by waves of Mr Assad’s aerial bombardment — offers neither security to the population nor a military platform to strike against his strongholds.

The three-year conflict has killed at least 150,000 people, but the relentless nature of the devastation and the lack of a single frontline marked by advances and retreats means the war often seems deadlocked.

In reality multiple battles are fought on a local level, the small scale of their ebb and flow having little effect on the broader war. With the possible exception of Tartous, one of two Mediterranean strongholds of Mr Assad’s Alawite minority, not one of Syria’s 14 provinces is totally controlled by either side.

"It’s a fluid form of stalemate," said one military official in the region who closely monitors the Syrian conflict. "The regime holds the strategic upper hand while the rebels fight tactical battles on the fringes."

Mr Assad has been helped by the multiple fractures in rebel ranks. Rival al-Qaeda groups are at each others’ throats and the Western-backed coalition known as the Free Syrian Army (FSA) has been eclipsed by more Islamist brigades.

"Bashar has the upper hand on the ground. As long as the FSA exists he will always have the upper hand," said a fighter from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), highlighting the mutual animosity that plagues Mr Assad’s enemies.

ISIL, a breakaway al-Qaeda faction, is battling the official al-Qaeda branch in Syria, the Nusra Front. It has also clashed with the powerful Islamic Front and fighters from the FSA.

ISIL’s rebel opponents say the group is more intent on carving out a jihadist heartland in rebel territory than it is on fighting Mr Assad, who in turn has carefully avoided targeting ISIL in government air strikes, they say.

In his final speech to the United Nations Security Council before he steps down in despair, international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi lamented last week that there were "probably well over a thousand" rebel groups involved in Syria’s complex war.

"Peace in Syria will not happen and be sustainable without a much more intimate understanding of the military map in Syria, and a deeper understanding of their interests, goals and potential to engage in a political process," he said.

"We have not developed that understanding to a sufficiently high level." Complicating the battle is the presence on both sides of thousands of foreign fighters. The mainly Sunni Muslim rebels, who are backed by Sunni regional powers, have been joined by Sunni jihadi fighters from across the world.

Mr Assad, whose Alawite community is an offshoot of Shi’ite Islam, has been reinforced by Iraqi Shi’ite fighters and the Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah, and supported by Shi’ite Iran and his main arms supplier and diplomatic supporters, Russia.

Reuters