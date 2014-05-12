Iran to oil its nuclear PR machine

DUBAI — President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday he wanted Iran to do a better job of explaining its nuclear programme to prevent "evil-minded" people misleading world opinion, two days before Tehran resumes talks with world powers on its disputed atomic activity.

Iran and the US, France, Germany, the UK, China and Russia will reconvene in Vienna to try to iron out differences over how to end a long standoff over suspicions that Tehran has sought the means to develop nuclear weapons.

Western powers have long demanded greater openness from Iran to address those concerns and head off the risk of a downward spiral towards a new Middle East war, with Israel threatening to attack its arch foe if diplomacy does not rein it in.

"What we can offer the world is greater transparency," Mr Rouhani, a relative moderate who replaced a conservative hardliner who antagonised the West, said at a ceremony celebrating Iran’s scientific achievements.

In his remarks, Mr Rouhani reiterated that Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons and would never halt its atomic programme, which was for peaceful purposes. He also repeated a denial of Western charges that Iran has carried out any secret nuclear bomb work.

But along with achieving scientific progress, Mr Rouhani said, Iran ought to develop its abilities in the legal, political and information realms to prevent "the enemy" making problems for its nuclear developments.

"If one engages in a technological endeavour but is not doing good legal and political work, then the enemy might come up with a fictional excuse to cause trouble for you."

The Islamic Republic’s leaders normally use the term "the enemy" to refer to the US and Israel.

"If you don’t have good public relations and are not able to communicate well, then you might find other evil-minded people misleading world public opinion," Mr Rouhani said. "So our effort today is to even out our efforts on multiple levels. We don’t want to retreat one step from our pursuit of technology, but we want to take a step forward on the political front."

His comments appeared to be a criticism of hostile statements from within the hardline conservative establishment, including his predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who called UN resolutions against Iran on the nuclear dispute a "worthless piece of paper".

Mr Ahmadinejad’s strident rhetoric during his eight years in office on issues such as the Holocaust and Israel served to shore up international resolve to curb Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran in January halted its most sensitive nuclear operations under a preliminary deal with world powers, winning some relief from painful economic sanctions that have damaged its oil-dependent economy by forcing a sharp cut in crude exports.

Mr Rouhani said Iran, if it so chose, could resume enrichment of uranium gas to a fissile purity of 20% because it is a relatively short technical step away from the level required for nuclear weapons.

Iran agreed under its November 24 deal to shelve enrichment to 20%.

Reuters