Iran ‘will not answer to anyone’s threats’

DUBAI — President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran would not give up what it saw as its right to enrich uranium in nuclear negotiations and added the Islamic Republic would not bow to "threats" from anyone, Iranian media reported.

Following talks in Geneva that failed to clinch a deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme, Mr Rouhani told lawmakers Iran had told its negotiating partners: "We will not answer to any threat, sanction, humiliation or discrimination." He did not elaborate on his reference to threats against Iran, but Tehran’s archfoe Israel spoke out strongly against a proposed deal discussed at the Geneva talks.

Despite the failure of the talks on Saturday, Iran and six world powers said differences had narrowed — a softening that may worry Iranian hardliners — and they would resume negotiations in 10 days to try to end the standoff that is now a decade old.

"The Islamic Republic has not and will not bow its head to threats from any authority," he said in a speech at the national assembly, Iran’s student news agency (Isna) said. "For us there are red lines that cannot be crossed.

"National interests are our red lines that include our rights under the framework of international rules (uranium) enrichment in Iran."

Mr Rouhani, who was elected in June, is the chief architect of Iran’s diplomatic drive for a nuclear deal to alleviate harsh economic sanctions on its oil and banking industries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday denounced the contours of an accord leaked to the media. He said Tehran would be getting "the deal of the century" if world powers carried out proposals to grant it temporary respite from sanctions.

Israel, which is believed to have the Middle East’s only nuclear arsenal and regards Iran as a mortal threat, has repeatedly suggested it may take military action against Tehran if it does not mothball its nuclear programme. Iran dismisses such demands, citing a sovereign right to a nuclear energy industry, and most diplomats concede that, as Tehran has expanded its nuclear capacity exponentially since 2006, the time for demanding a total shutdown has passed.

The Islamic Republic says its activities are purely peaceful and negotiators say they are ready to take the steps necessary for such an agreement if their nuclear "rights are recognised" and world powers reciprocate by easing sanctions.

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said senior political officials from Iran and the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany would meet again on November 20 to work on a deal.

But clear divisions emerged among the US and European allies on the final day of the Geneva talks as France hinted the proposal under discussion did not sufficiently neutralise the threat of an Iranian nuclear bomb.

US Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters that an agreement could be within reach, but warned Tehran that Washington’s desire for a diplomatic solution was not infinite.

Like Israel, Saudi Arabia has expressed concerns to Washington about the nuclear ambitions of Iran.

Reuters