Syria peace talks ‘may happen only next month’

LONDON — Global peace talks aimed at ending the two-and-a-half-year Syrian conflict will not take place this month as planned, the Russian state-run news service has reported.

The talks may instead take place before the end of next month, the Itar-Tass news agency said, citing an unidentified official at a meeting yesterday of representatives from Russia, the US and the United Nations (UN) in Geneva to prepare for the talks. No reason was given for the delay. Syria’s opposition has not yet agreed to attend the talks.

Efforts to end the fighting intensified after Russia and the US reached a deal in September to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons, averting US military action in retaliation for a chemical attack President Barack Obama’s administration said was carried out by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces outside Damascus.

More than 100,000 people have died in the conflict that is pitting Mr Assad’s forces against rebels seeking to end his rule. About 9.3-million Syrians — or 40% of the country’s population — need aid, UN humanitarian chief Valerie Amos told the security council on Monday.

Hoping to build on the momentum of a US-Russia accord reached in September to destroy Syria’s chemical arsenal by the middle of next year, the UN-Arab League envoy to Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, has been criss-crossing the region to rally support for the conference, dubbed Geneva 2. But late on Monday Syria’s information minister declared that the regime would not take part in the proposed conference if the aim was for the Syrian president to give up power.

"We will not go to Geneva to hand over power as desired by (Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud) al-Faisal and certain opponents abroad," said Omran al-Zohbi in comments carried by Syria’s state-run Sana news agency.

"President Assad will remain head of state," he said.

The comments came after US Secretary of State John Kerry met his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh on Monday to smooth over differences on Syria. While he reiterated that Washington opposes military intervention to end the bloodshed in Syria, Prince Saud said negotiations "shouldn’t just go on indefinitely", in reference to the peace conference.

Syria’s ever more splintered opposition has refused to attend peace talks unless Mr Assad’s resignation is put up for discussion — a demand rejected by Damascus.

Some rebel groups have also warned that any participants would be considered traitors.

"We hope it will take place in the next few weeks, not next year," Mr Brahimi said last week.

The conference is meant to follow up on a meeting last year that produced a never-implemented transition plan for the war-ravaged country. It was initially planned for June, but has been repeatedly delayed amid stark disagreement over who should have a seat at the table.

