Civil war’s humanitarian crisis displaces nearly a third of total population

GENEVA — Syria’s civil war has displaced 6.25-million people — the largest refugee group of any country in the world — the United Nations (UN) said on Tuesday.

This means that nearly a third of Syria’s 20-million prewar population has been displaced inside the country or has fled across borders. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said the number of refugees abroad has passed the 2-million mark, an increase of 1.8-million over the last year. More than half are children.

By late last month, 4.25-million Syrians had fled to safer areas within the country. Ministers from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey are due to meet in Geneva on Wednesday to seek support for their efforts to provide for Syrian refugees — nearly all of whom are being hosted by countries in the region.

So far, the international community has funded less than half of the $2.98m needed by the UN and other aid organisations this year to help Syrian refugees.

"Syria has become the great tragedy of this century — a disgraceful humanitarian calamity with suffering and displacement unparalleled in recent history," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres said.

The latest figures come as a debate on the authorisation of military strikes in response to an apparent poison gas attack in Syria was to set begin later on Tuesday in the US.

A day ahead of a parliamentary debate in France on the issue, the government hinted that it could bow to domestic pressure to hold a vote on any military action.

Minister for Relations with Parliament Alain Vidalies said holding a vote was "not a taboo subject for Francois Hollande", despite the government’s insistence that the president has no constitutional obligation to do so.

France has been ramping up efforts to build support for military action. On Monday it released an intelligence report that said the attack near Damascus "could only have been ordered and carried out by the regime".

A strike seemed imminent at the weekend, but tensions eased when US President Barack Obama said he wanted Congress — in recess until next Monday — to vote to authorise any intervention.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told French daily Le Figaro his government had nothing to gain from using chemical weapons "when our situation on the ground is much better today than it was last year". Mr Assad appeared to rule out the hypothesis that the order to use chemical weapons could have been given by a subordinate, without his knowledge. "We have never said we possess chemical weapons ... but normally, in countries that have such weapons, the decision is centralised," he said. UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon was scheduled to issue a statement late Tuesday.

