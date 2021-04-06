World / Europe

Want a beer in a UK pub? You don’t need a vaccine certificate… yet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given the green light for England to take the next step in easing its third national lockdown

06 April 2021 - 12:20 Michael Holden, Alistair Smout and Sarah Young
Nadhim Zahawi. Picture: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/JESSICA TAYLOR
Nadhim Zahawi. Picture: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/JESSICA TAYLOR

London — Vaccine certificates will not be required to go to a pub or restaurant in England when they first reopen, minister for Covid-19 vaccine deployment Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, adding no decisions had been taken on their use in the longer term.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for England to take the next step in easing its third national lockdown, but gave few details on how vaccine certification would work.

Step 2 of a roadmap charting plans to gradually reopen the economy over coming months will see shops and pub gardens reopen next week, while the reopening of indoor hospitality venues in step 3 is scheduled for May.

"Domestically, the step 2, which we're coming up to, (and) step 3, there will be absolutely no issue around pubs or restaurants requiring any form of certificatio”," Zahawi told Sky News.

"But it's only responsible as we see how this virus behaves, as we see how other countries are utilising technology to make sure that they keep the virus under control, then we should look at the same thin”."

Some lawmakers in Johnson's party object to the idea that proof of Covid-19 status could be needed to go to a pub or restaurant, arguing that such a system risks creating a two-tier society.

Johnson has said he expects so-called vaccine passports to have a role in international travel, but there were ethical questions about a certification scheme which only took vaccination status into account.

Zahawi said that any scheme would be designed not to be discriminatory, suggesting it would involve data on Covid-19 tests, not just vaccines. But he added no decision had been taken, and legislators would get a vote on any plans.

On international travel, Johnson said he was hopeful it could restart in May, but it was too early to say for sure, adding that task forcece would report back this week on what a reasonable plan to restart travel could look like.

The CEO of British Airways said he was optimistic that international travel would be able to resume on May 17, the earliest possible date according to the government roadmap.

"We remain optimistic that this will happen,” BA CEO Sean Doyle told an online briefing.

Reuters

UK eases lockdown but non-essential foreign travel still illegal

While the government is hoping summer holidays will be possible in 2021, it is advising the public not to book until a clearer picture emerges
World
1 day ago

Clashes break out in Northern Ireland amid rising post-Brexit tensions

Protesters oppose new trade barriers
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Joe Biden’s $2.25-trillion economic plan runs ...
World / Americas
2.
Clashes break out in Northern Ireland amid rising ...
World / Europe
3.
Police chief says officer broke ethics rules in ...
World / Americas
4.
Mozambique city overwhelmed by people fleeing ...
World / Africa
5.
Residents of Palma safe now, says Mozambique ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.