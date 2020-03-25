World / Europe

Prince Charles is self-isolating in Scotland due to Covid-19

The heir to the British throne is showing mild symptoms and working from home

25 March 2020 - 12:55 Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge
UPDATED 25 March 2020 - 14:12
Prince Charles. Picture: REUTERS
London — Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health and is now self-isolating in Scotland.

Charles, the eldest son of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, is displaying what Clarence House said are mild symptoms but remains in good health and has been working from his home on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, tested negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.” 

A royal source said Charles was tested on Monday and got the results on Tuesday. Charles has spoken to both his mother and his children. He last saw the 93-year-old monarch on the morning of March 12 following an investiture, before the earliest time he would have been infectious.

“Her majesty the queen remains in good health,” Buckingham Palace said. “The queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

A royal source said that the earliest Charles would have been infectious was March 13. Queen Elizabeth left London for Windsor Castle on March 19. She is with her 98-year-old husband, Philip.

Said Clarence House, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.” 

