World / Europe

Germany, like Denmark, may delay second vaccine shot due to scarce supplies

While a longer interval between shots has not been tested in clinical trials, some scientists say it is sensible given the extraordinary circumstances

04 January 2021 - 17:06 Andreas Rinke
UPDATED 04 January 2021 - 18:15
A vial containing five doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
A vial containing five doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

Berlin — Germany is looking into the possibility of delaying administering a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week.

In Berlin, the health ministry is seeking the view of an independent vaccination commission on whether to delay a second shot beyond a 42-day maximum now foreseen, according to a one-page document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The update, dated Sunday, follows widespread criticism over the weekend of health minister Jens Spahn — including from his conservative political allies — that Germany has failed to procure enough vaccine and has been too slow to ramp up its nationwide inoculation campaign.

Britain’s move to delay administering a second dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer shot has been welcomed by a number of German health experts and comes as governments try to provide protection against the coronavirus to as many people as possible by giving them one shot as soon as possible and delaying a second.

“In view of the current scarcity of vaccines and the very high numbers of infections and hospitalisations [in Germany], a strategy in which as many people as possible are vaccinated as early as possible is more effective,” said Leif Erik Sander, head of the vaccine research team at Berlin’s Charité hospital.

According to the latest daily update from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany has vaccinated about 239,000 people since starting its campaign on December 27 — well short of the 1.3-million doses that were delivered by the end of 2020.

By way of comparison, Britain has administered more than a million Covid-19 vaccines so far, more than the rest of Europe put together, UK health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

Time gap

The Danish Health Authority will allow a wait of up to six weeks before administering a second dose, its head Soren Brostrom told local news wire Ritzau on Monday, after scrutinising vaccine data. However, Brostrom said the original guidelines of waiting only three to four weeks should be followed whenever possible. “If you go longer than six weeks, we cannot see the scientific evidence that you are protected with certainty. Therefore we cannot recommend that.”

As of Monday, a total of 46,975 Danes had received the first Pfizer-BioNTech shot, mostly health workers and the elderly.

While a longer interval between shots has not been tested in the companies’ clinical trials, some scientists said it was a sensible plan given the extraordinary circumstances.

Other points in the German health ministry document include recommending that an extra, sixth dose be drawn from vials of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine — a practice the companies say is feasible with the right needle and syringe and has been allowed in several countries.

EU approval for a vaccine from Moderna, expected this week, should add another 1.5-million doses of supply in the coming weeks, the document added.

In total, Germany, which has about 83-million people, should get 50-million doses of the Moderna shot this year under EU-wide procurement contracts.

Regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, approved last week by Britain, the German health ministry said the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) rolling review was proceeding at “high pressure”.

“The goal is, as soon as possible, to decide on the way forward and on the scope of approval” for the AstraZeneca vaccine, the document said. 

Reuters

UK administers first shots of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

UK regulators cleared the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot last week, marking its first approval worldwide
World
11 hours ago

UK must vaccinate 2-million a week to avoid more deaths in 2021 than in 2020, say study

Responding to the study, a UK health department spokesperson said that the rate of vaccination will increase as millions more doses become available
World
6 days ago

SA in scramble for Covid-19 vaccine

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says negotiations are underway with a number of pharmaceutical companies
National
1 day ago

Some UK scientists worried vaccines may not work on SA coronavirus variant

Scientists say the SA variant is different from others circulating in the UK because it has multiple mutations in the important ‘spike’ protein
National
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Yes, there are some benefits to Brexit
World / Europe
2.
New era of trade between African countries begins
World / Africa
3.
Shades of new cold war in Russia’s battle to sell ...
World / Europe
4.
Boris Johnson now has all the power — and he ...
Opinion
5.
Lockdown curfew forces Zimbabwe to close ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

SA virus variant causes alarm in UK, but vaccines still likely to be effective

World

Winter cheer for Britain as AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine approved

World / Europe

Leading scientists slam government inaction amid global race for vaccines

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.