Russian barrage hits Ukraine’s gas facilities, Kyiv says

Ukrainian firefighters work at a site where energy infrastructure was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, in Poltava region on October 16 2025 in a handout from the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava region. Pictures: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Kyiv — Russia launched a barrage of more than 300 drones and 37 missiles to target infrastructure across Ukraine in overnight attacks on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Targets in the central Vinnytsia and Poltava regions, and the northeast regions of Sumy and Kharkiv regions came under attack, he said. “This autumn, the Russians use every single day to strike at our energy infrastructure,” Zelensky said on X.
Russia has been hitting Ukraine’s energy and power facilities for consecutive winters as the war drags into its fourth year. Russia initially focused on electricity but this year is increasingly targeting gas infrastructure.
Sergii Koretsky, CEO of state energy company Naftogaz, said there had been six major attacks on gas facilities this month alone. The latest hits damaged facilities in several regions with operations halted at some.
“This directly impacts the volume of domestic gas production, which we are forced to cover through imports,” Koretskyi said, urging Ukrainians to consume gas economically.
Firefighters work at the site of an Russian missile and drone strike in Poltava region, Ukraine, October 16 2025. Picture: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/REUTERS
Ukraine’s cash-strapped government is in talks with international allies to raise funds to import more for the cold autumn and winter months.
Its air force said direct hits of 14 missiles and 37 drones were recorded overnight at 14 locations in the barrage, while 283 drones and five missiles were downed.
Russian drone strikes also caused power cuts, with Ukraine limiting supplies to industrial consumers on Thursday.
Russia’s defence ministry confirmed its forces had carried out a “massive strike” on Ukrainian gas infrastructure, which it said was supporting Kyiv’s military, in retaliation for what it said were Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure. Kyiv has ramped up its own attacks on Russian oil refineries in border regions and beyond, including on an oil refinery in the Saratov region on Thursday.
Zelensky, who is due to meet President Donald Trump on Friday during a visit to the US, issued a fresh appeal for more long-range capabilities for Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir “Putin has turned a deaf ear to everything the world says, so the only language that can still get through to him is the language of pressure”, he said. “That is exactly what I will be discussing today and tomorrow in Washington.”
About 84,000 people are still without power in the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Kherson region after Ukrainian strikes this week on energy infrastructure, a senior Russian official said on Thursday. Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of the region, said Ukrainian attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday damaged a power substation, initially leaving almost 100,000 people in 96 settlements without electricity.
Both sides in the Russia-Ukraine war have intensified strikes on energy infrastructure since peace talks stalled in the summer.
