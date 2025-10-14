French PM proposes suspending Macron’s flagship pension reform

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu gestures as he speaks during a debate following his first general policy speech at the National Assembly in Paris, France, October 14 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris — French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Tuesday offered to suspend a landmark 2023 pension reform until after the 2027 presidential election, bowing to pressure from leftist MPs who demanded the move as a condition for his political survival.
Lecornu, who faces at least two no-confidence votes later this week, made the announcement in parliament as part of a last-ditch attempt to forge the conditions for passing a slimmed-down 2026 budget.
Lecornu’s decision threatens to kill one of President Emmanuel Macron’s main economic legacies at a time that France’s public finances are in a perilous state, leaving him with little in the way of domestic achievements after eight years in office.
It reflects an acknowledgment by Macron that ceding ground on the landmark measure was the only way to ensure the survival of Lecornu, his sixth prime minister in less than two years.
Financial offset
“I will propose to parliament, starting this autumn, that we suspend the 2023 pension reform until the presidential election,” Lecornu told MPs. “No increase in the retirement age will take place from now until January 2028.
Lecornu said the suspension would cost €400m in 2026, and €1.8bn in 2027. “It must therefore be financially offset, including through savings measures,” he added. “It cannot come at the price of a larger deficit.”
Macron’s 2023 pension reform was rammed through without a vote in parliament after weeks of street protests. It gradually raises the age at which a worker can retire on a full pension from 62 years to 64.
French stocks, particularly bank shares, rose on the news. French government borrowing costs extended the day’s decline, leaving the yield on the benchmark 10-year debt down 6 basis points at 3.406%, its lowest since early September.
Possible solution
France is in the midst of its worst political crisis in decades as a succession of minority governments seek to push deficit-reducing budgets through a truculent legislature split into three distinct ideological blocs.
Lecornu’s decision to suspend the pension reform did not just risk the wrath of international investors, who have become increasingly concerned by France’s inability to tame its deficit, already the eurozone’s highest at an expected 5.4% this year. It also risked upsetting the conservative Republicans, who balk at tax hikes and want greater austerity.
However, Lecornu appeared to win a reprieve from them after his speech when Laurent Wauquiez, the Republicans chief in the lower house, adopted a conciliatory tone, saying it was better to negotiate a budget than bet on another election.
“It is necessary to give France a budget,” he said, adding that delaying the approval of the law would further worsen the country’s deficit.
Budget proposals
Lecornu is proposing cuts of €30bn and targeting a deficit of 4.7% of GDP. France’s independent fiscal watchdog said the plans are wishful thinking, and his belt-tightening measures may fall short — or never materialise if he falls.
Lecornu, 39, was France’s shortest-serving prime minister in modern times before he retook the job late last week after resigning. Macron, who has burned through five prime ministers in less than two years, has so far refused to call another election or resign.
French economist Philippe Aghion, named one of the three winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday, said he hoped a path out of the budget mess could be found.
“I hope there will be a compromise because the tragedy for France is to experience political instability,” he said before Lecornu offered to suspend the pension reform.
“If there is another censure, it would be dramatic for France. Our interest rates would continue to rise, our spread [on bond yields] would continue to rise, it would be dramatic. We must absolutely avoid censure and still arrive at a budget.”
