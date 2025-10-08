President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the main panel of Italian Tech Week 2025 in Turin, Italy, on October 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI
Brussels — The European Commission on Wednesday announced a €1bn plan to ramp up the use of artificial intelligence in key industries amid a push to cut the EU’s reliance on US and Chinese technologies.
The EU executive’s Apply AI strategy followed an action plan unveiled in April which seeks to lighten the regulatory burden and costs for start-ups struggling to comply with landmark AI rules which entered into force in August last year.
The move also underscores Europe’s goal of achieving strategic autonomy in key sectors amid trade tensions with the US and China and the dominance of US Big Tech.
“I want the future of AI to be made in Europe,” commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
“AI adoption needs to be widespread, and with these strategies, we will help speed up the process. We will drive this ‘AI first’ mindset across all our key sectors, from robotics to healthcare, energy and automotive,” she said.
The commission singled out healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy, mobility, manufacturing, construction, agri-food, defence, communications and culture as critical sectors that should use more AI.
Sector-specific measures under the Apply AI strategy include setting up a network of AI-powered advanced screening centres in healthcare and developing agentic AI in the manufacturing, climate and pharmaceutical industries.
The €1bn will come from EU research projects such as Horizon Europe and the Digital Europe programme, which may encourage EU countries and the private sector to provide matching funds, the commission said.
EU unveils €1bn drive to boost homegrown AI
New Apply AI strategy aims to cut reliance on US and Chinese tech and ease compliance burdens for start-ups
Brussels — The European Commission on Wednesday announced a €1bn plan to ramp up the use of artificial intelligence in key industries amid a push to cut the EU’s reliance on US and Chinese technologies.
The EU executive’s Apply AI strategy followed an action plan unveiled in April which seeks to lighten the regulatory burden and costs for start-ups struggling to comply with landmark AI rules which entered into force in August last year.
The move also underscores Europe’s goal of achieving strategic autonomy in key sectors amid trade tensions with the US and China and the dominance of US Big Tech.
“I want the future of AI to be made in Europe,” commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
“AI adoption needs to be widespread, and with these strategies, we will help speed up the process. We will drive this ‘AI first’ mindset across all our key sectors, from robotics to healthcare, energy and automotive,” she said.
The commission singled out healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy, mobility, manufacturing, construction, agri-food, defence, communications and culture as critical sectors that should use more AI.
Sector-specific measures under the Apply AI strategy include setting up a network of AI-powered advanced screening centres in healthcare and developing agentic AI in the manufacturing, climate and pharmaceutical industries.
The €1bn will come from EU research projects such as Horizon Europe and the Digital Europe programme, which may encourage EU countries and the private sector to provide matching funds, the commission said.
Reuters
Germany plans major AI catch-up
EU AI code of practice focuses on copyright and safety
Turkey blocks Musk’s Grok for mocking Erdogan and religion
Getty’s landmark UK copyright case could prove pivotal for setting AI boundaries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Germany plans major AI catch-up
EU AI code of practice focuses on copyright and safety
Turkey blocks Musk’s Grok for mocking Erdogan and religion
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.