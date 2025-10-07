Paris — France’s farm ministry lowered its projection for this year’s wine output on Tuesday to 36-million hectolitres, down from the 37.4-million forecast last month and 1% below last year’s harvest, citing a heatwave in August.
The revised forecast, based on the latest harvest results, was 16% below the five-year average.
“The grape harvest, now almost complete, confirms the adverse effects of the August heatwave on production potential in most regions,” the ministry said.
The hot and dry weather reduced production potential, accelerating grape ripening while limiting their growth, which late September rains failed to offset, the ministry said.
France is the world’s second-largest wine producer after Italy and the first exporter by value. Its wine output has been hit by adverse weather in the last two years while surplus management policies have prompted winemakers to uproot a portion of their vineyards.
Champagne production is expected to rise 14% year on year to 2.1-million hectolitres, though it remains 10% below the five-year average. Producers said the harvest showed good quality.
In contrast, Charentes, an area for Cognac production, is expected to see output fall 2% compared with last year, putting it 23% below average.
Bordeaux and Languedoc-Roussillon, both major wine regions, are forecast to see output declines of 2% and 9%, respectively, from last year, remaining well below their five-year averages.
Burgundy was better off, but neighbouring Beaujolais saw vineyard yields fall to their lowest level in at least 35 years due to bad weather and fungal disease.
The Loire Valley, meanwhile, is expected to increase production by 15% to 2.4-million hectolitres, narrowing the gap with its five-year average.
Conversely, output in Alsace is set to fall 9% year on year, 17% below its average.
A hectolitre is the equivalent of 100l or 133 standard wine bottles.
France cuts wine output forecast after heatwave
Hot and dry weather reduced production potential, says ministry
Reuters
