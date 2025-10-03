Worry about effect of US government shutdown provides support for safe-haven asset
Modus operandi of man accused of selling police secrets is well known in the ANC
Transformation Fund could raise R40bn a year and grant automatic level-3 BEE status to contributors
Secretary-general concedes networks have eroded trust as commission hears of underworld links to party funding
SPONSORED | From turbulence to opportunity, SA welcomes the first global Outbound Investment Summit
Irvin Jim says motor industry is under siege as government panders to foreign governments, including Brics partners
Jihad al-Shamie was shot dead at the scene by armed officers
It was the best sport on TV you will see this year, but Americans don’t like losing so they tuned out and switched off
The awards spotlighted the country’s dynamism, with rising stars and seasoned icons earning international recognition.
London — British police on Friday named the two men killed in an attack on a Manchester synagogue as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, who were both local residents.
The men were killed on Thursday when a man drove a car into pedestrians and then began stabbing them outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, in the city in northern England.
The attacker, since named as Jihad al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, was shot dead at the scene by armed officers.
“My deepest sympathies are with Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz’s loved ones at this extremely hard time," said detective chief superintendent Lewis Hughes in a statement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Police name victims of Manchester synagogue attack
Jihad al-Shamie was shot dead at the scene by armed officers
London — British police on Friday named the two men killed in an attack on a Manchester synagogue as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, who were both local residents.
The men were killed on Thursday when a man drove a car into pedestrians and then began stabbing them outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, in the city in northern England.
The attacker, since named as Jihad al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, was shot dead at the scene by armed officers.
“My deepest sympathies are with Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz’s loved ones at this extremely hard time," said detective chief superintendent Lewis Hughes in a statement.
Reuters
World briefs: UK’s Starmer says police being deployed to synagogues after Manchester stabbing attack
Israel seizes Gaza aid flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg and 400 activists
Trump deploys troops to ‘war-ravaged’ Portland
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
World briefs: Madagascar president dissolves government after ‘Gen Z’ protests
Germany prepares defence against drone strikes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.