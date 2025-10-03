World / Europe

Police name victims of Manchester synagogue attack

Jihad al-Shamie was shot dead at the scene by armed officers

03 October 2025 - 09:16
by Sarah Young
The body of a man, believed to be the attacker, lies on the gound outside a synagogue in north Manchester, Britain, October 2 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
London — British police on Friday named the two men killed in an attack on a Manchester synagogue as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, who were both local residents.

The men were killed on Thursday when a man drove a car into pedestrians and then began stabbing them outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, in the city in northern England.

The attacker, since named as Jihad al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, was shot dead at the scene by armed officers.

“My deepest sympathies are with Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz’s loved ones at this extremely hard time," said detective chief superintendent Lewis Hughes in a statement. 

Reuters

