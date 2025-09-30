World / Europe

Former aide to far-right German politician jailed for spying for China

The case fuelled concern about far-right links to China and Russia

30 September 2025 - 16:36
by Oliver Denzer and Sarah Marsh
Picture: 123RF/stokkete
Dresden/Berlin — An aide to a top far-right politician was jailed for almost five years on Tuesday after a German court found him guilty of spying on German military shipments and Chinese dissidents for more than 20 years.

The case has fuelled concern in Germany that Europe has become a major target for Chinese espionage under President Xi Jinping, something Beijing has denied.

The Dresden higher regional court said a German national, named only as Jian G due to privacy rules, had identified and spied on Chinese dissidents in Europe, a court spokesperson said.

His work had led to consequences for their families in China, she said.

Jian G also passed information to Chinese intelligence about the European parliament and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) while working for Maximilian Krah, a former European legislator from the AfD, the spokesperson added.

He collected information on military shipments departing Leipzig/Halle airport and people working in the defence industry, with the help of a woman identified as Yaqi X, who worked at a logistics company at the airport, she said.

The court sentenced Yaqi X to nearly two years in prison, suspended on probation for three years.

The Chinese embassy in Germany did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The espionage charges were levelled at a time when Krah had been campaigning as the AfD’s top candidate for the European parliament and raised concerns about the pro-China and pro-Russia views of some senior members of the party.

Some AfD members saw the charges as an attempt to discredit Krah and the AfD ahead of the elections.

The party’s poll numbers dipped slightly after the allegations became public. Though Krah won a seat in the European parliament, fellow AfD MEPs later excluded him from their delegation, after this and other controversies.

Half-a-year later he ran for the German national parliament, in a bid to rehabilitate himself, and became one of a new cohort of AfD politicians in the Bundestag when the AfD came in second place.

Support for the party has since further soared and it is currently topping some nationwide polls, ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives.

In years before Jian G’s arrest, Krah had dismissed allegations that his aide had been lobbying for China as slander against himself.

Reuters

Alternative for Germany party’s electoral gains in Ruhr Valley trouble coalition

AfD, previously endorsed by Elon Musk, reaches mayoral run-offs in Germany’s western cities for first time
2 weeks ago

Germany records rise in politically motivated crimes

Far-right crimes surge amid the war in Gaza and deepening political polarisation
4 months ago

World briefs: UK to overhaul asylum appeals

Serbia to cap food, goods profit margins and cash loan interest rates, and South Korea’s special prosecutors ask court to detain former prime minister
1 month ago

Friedrich Merz elected as chancellor after unprecedented first-round defeat

Conservative leader’s failure to win backing for his chancellorship at the first attempt is a first for post-war Germany
4 months ago
