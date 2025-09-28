Nato to bolster Baltic Sea mission after drone incursions in Denmark

A German Navy frigate is docked in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 28 2025. Europe is on edge as drone incursions spark airport shutdowns and prompt Germany to tighten its defenses. Picture: RITZAU SCANPIX/EMIL NICOLAI HELMS via REUTERS
Riga — Nato said on Saturday it is upgrading its mission in the Baltic Sea with an air-defence frigate and other assets in response to drone incursions in Denmark.
Unidentified drones were observed near military installations in Denmark overnight, the Armed Forces said on Saturday, following several drone incursions near airports and critical infrastructure this week.
Copenhagen Airport, the Nordic region’s busiest, closed for several hours late on Monday as several large drones were seen in its airspace. Five smaller Danish airports, both civilian and military, were also shut temporarily in the following days.
In response, Nato will “conduct even more enhanced vigilance with new multi-domain assets in the Baltic Sea region”, it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
The alliance said the new assets included “intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and at least one air-defence frigate”.
A Nato spokesperson said they would not provide details on which countries were contributing the extra assets.
The new assets will enhance Nato’s “Baltic Sentry” mission, launched in January in response to a string of incidents in which power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines on the Baltic Sea bottom have been damaged.
Nato countries have deployed frigates, patrol aircraft and naval drones as part of the mission to help protect critical infrastructure.
The alliance also launched the “Eastern Sentry” mission this month, to bolster the defence of Europe’s eastern flank in response to Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace.
It warned Russia on Tuesday that it would use “all necessary military and non-military tools” to defend itself after Estonia said on Friday that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes before Nato Italian fighter jets escorted them out.
Russia has disputed that Russian jets violated Estonia’s airspace and said that its drones had not planned to hit targets in Poland.
German interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Saturday that the threat from drones is “high” and that the country would take measures to defend itself.
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned Nato and the EU on Saturday that “any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response”.
Nato to bolster Baltic Sea mission after drone incursions in Denmark
Alliance deploys air-defence frigate and other assets as unidentified drones disrupt airports and military sites
Riga — Nato said on Saturday it is upgrading its mission in the Baltic Sea with an air-defence frigate and other assets in response to drone incursions in Denmark.
Unidentified drones were observed near military installations in Denmark overnight, the Armed Forces said on Saturday, following several drone incursions near airports and critical infrastructure this week.
Copenhagen Airport, the Nordic region’s busiest, closed for several hours late on Monday as several large drones were seen in its airspace. Five smaller Danish airports, both civilian and military, were also shut temporarily in the following days.
In response, Nato will “conduct even more enhanced vigilance with new multi-domain assets in the Baltic Sea region”, it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
The alliance said the new assets included “intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and at least one air-defence frigate”.
A Nato spokesperson said they would not provide details on which countries were contributing the extra assets.
The new assets will enhance Nato’s “Baltic Sentry” mission, launched in January in response to a string of incidents in which power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines on the Baltic Sea bottom have been damaged.
Nato countries have deployed frigates, patrol aircraft and naval drones as part of the mission to help protect critical infrastructure.
The alliance also launched the “Eastern Sentry” mission this month, to bolster the defence of Europe’s eastern flank in response to Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace.
It warned Russia on Tuesday that it would use “all necessary military and non-military tools” to defend itself after Estonia said on Friday that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes before Nato Italian fighter jets escorted them out.
Russia has disputed that Russian jets violated Estonia’s airspace and said that its drones had not planned to hit targets in Poland.
German interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Saturday that the threat from drones is “high” and that the country would take measures to defend itself.
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned Nato and the EU on Saturday that “any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response”.
Reuters
Germany prepares defence against drone strikes
Russia unleashes massive drone and missile barrage on Kyiv and other regions
World briefs: Nato and Denmark take airport shutdowns ‘very seriously’
‘Capable operator’ flew drones that shut Copenhagen Airport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Germany prepares defence against drone strikes
Russia unleashes massive drone and missile barrage on Kyiv and other regions
‘Capable operator’ flew drones that shut Copenhagen Airport
Drone strike on Eilat hotel in Israel injures more than 20
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.