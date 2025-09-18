European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the EU address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, on September 10 2025. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN/FILE
The EU must look to trade deals with countries like India and SA to reduce dependencies, with higher US import tariffs pushing the bloc to diversify its ties, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
“We want to make a deal with India this year,” Von der Leyen said at a conference with German business leaders, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured her of his commitment to this goal in a phone call on Wednesday.
“We are in talks with SA, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and others,” she said. Reuters
Unions pressure Macron and Lecornu with strike
Protesters hold a banner, which reads "Macron, resign ! general strike to block everything", during a demonstration in Paris, France, September 18 2025. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Paris — Hundreds of thousands took part in anti-austerity protests across France on Thursday, unions said, urging President Emmanuel Macron and new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to acknowledge their anger and scrap looming budget cuts.
Teachers, train drivers, pharmacists and hospital staff were among those who went on strike as part of the day of protests, while teenagers blocked dozens of high schools. Protesters are calling for the previous government’s fiscal plans to be scrapped, for more spending on public services, higher taxes on the wealthy, and for the reversal of an unpopular change making people work longer to get a pension.
About 80,000 gendarmes were deployed as well as drones, and more than 90 people were arrested at various sites, police said. Reuters
Zimbabwe agrees $455m power plant deal with Jindal
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Zimbabwe has agreed to a $455m (R7.91bn), 15-year concession deal with the Africa-focused unit of India's Jindal Steel for the refurbishment of a 920MW coal-fired power plant, says energy minister July Moyo.
The work on six ageing units at the Hwange thermal power station is expected to take four years, Moyo said during a post-cabinet this week. Jindal Africa will recover its investment from revenue generated by electricity sales from the plant.
Zimbabwe now only meets about half of its 2,000MW electricity demand and experiences frequent, extended power cuts due to diminishing capacity at its ageing power plants. The 1,520MW Hwange plant, the country's largest, was upgraded in 2023 with the commissioning of two units, which added 600MW. But its older units were built in the 1980s and are operating at a third of their capacity due to breakdowns. Reuters
WHO says 31 dead in new Ebola outbreak in DRC
Thermometers at the entrance of an Ebola treatment centre in Butembo, eastern DRC. Picture: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday 48 cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and 31 people have died.
“It has been two weeks since the government of the DRC declared an Ebola outbreak ... So far, 48 confirmed and probable cases have been reported, and 31 people have died,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters via video link from its headquarters in Geneva.
The outbreak, the country’s first in three years, was declared in early September. The DRC’s dense tropical forests are a natural reservoir for the Ebola virus, which causes fever, body aches and diarrhoea, and can linger in the body of survivors only to resurface years later. The WHO said it had begun vaccinating front-line health workers and contacts of people infected with Ebola virus in Kasai Province, the epicentre of the new outbreak. Reuters
