World / Europe

EU delays Russia sanctions amid Trump pressure on oil purchases

Washington wants the bloc to move faster on ending Russian oil imports

16 September 2025 - 16:29
by Jan Strupczewski and Julia Payne
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the EU address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, on September 10 2025. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN/FILE
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the EU address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, on September 10 2025. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN/FILE

BRUSSELS — The European Commission will delay presenting its next Russia sanctions package, EU officials said on Tuesday, as the bloc tries to respond to the Trump administration’s demand that it play a stronger role in depriving Russia of energy revenues.

The commission had been expected to present a 19th round of sanctions to envoys of the 27 EU member states on Wednesday that diplomats said was likely to include Russian banks, Moscow’s sanctions-evading “shadow fleet” of oil tankers and listings to deter other countries from circumventing EU and US sanctions.

Two EU officials confirmed the delay, first reported by Politico, but did not say why the timeline had slipped. No new date has been set for the package to be presented.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pressed the EU to act swiftly.

“The 19th EU sanctions package must be adopted without delay — and all strong measures must remain intact,” he wrote on X.

Ukraine war

The US has stepped up pressure on Europe to play a more robust role in helping to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, with a peace deal seemingly elusive despite repeated threats of harsher penalties on Moscow and partners.

US President Donald Trump has told the EU it should impose harsh tariffs on India and China, the biggest buyers of Russian oil, and stop importing Russian energy itself, as part of a strategy to put pressure on Russia’s war economy.

A European Commission spokesperson told reporters “discussions are ongoing in order to have a solid (sanctions) package”.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen said this week in her State of the Union address that any new sanctions package would be in line with EU rules, including “the long-held principle that our sanctions do not apply extraterritorially.” 

The EU already intends to end purchases of Russian oil and gas by January 1 2028 — a goal it says is ambitious and would ensure that EU countries do not face energy price spikes or supply shortages in the meantime.

But Washington wants the bloc to move faster.

On tariffs, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration would not impose additional levies on Chinese goods to halt China’s purchases of Russian oil unless EU nations first hit China and India with punitive duties of their own.

European officials have said the bloc is highly unlikely to do so. The EU treats tariffs differently to sanctions and only imposes them after a probe to establish a legal justification within the bloc's trade laws.

‘Challenging proposition’

“It's a challenging proposition (from Trump),” one EU diplomat said.

“Even if his requests are deliberately excessive, it still forces us to come to terms with them in some way in order to avoid him shifting the blame onto the EU.”

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven nations discussed further Russia sanctions last Friday. Earlier that day, Trump said his patience with Russia President Vladimir Putin was running out, but he stopped short of threatening new sanctions.

Ukraine foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv supported all efforts to starve the Russian war machine of resources.

“They can and should be co-ordinated steps from both sides of the Atlantic,” he said on X. Reuters

Trump urges Nato nations to stop buying Russian oil

US president prepared to impose energy sanctions on Moscow if oil purchases are halted
World
2 days ago

Belarus frees prisoners amid thawing US relations

Trump appealed directly to Lukashenko as US eases some sanctions on Minsk
World
5 days ago

UN Security Council to hold urgent meeting on drone incursions

Poland bans drone flights along its eastern borders after shooting down what it said were Russian drones
World
5 days ago

Russian drones shot down over Poland

Prime Minister Donald Tusk says it was ‘the closest we have been to open conflict since World War 2’
World
6 days ago

Trump urges EU to hit China and India with 100% tariffs to pressure Putin

US President Donald Trump’s request, if heeded, will result in a change of strategy for the Europeans
World
6 days ago

Russia shrugs off US, EU plan for new sanctions

Kremlin says sanctions will never force the country to change course in the Ukraine war
World
1 week ago

Four killed, Ukraine rocked by biggest Russian air attack of war

Government building in Kyiv set on fire as Russia launches intensive missile and drone strikes
World
1 week ago

Sberbank CEO warns of Russian recession if rates stay high

Powerful banking boss German Gref says interest rates at 12% or less would help revive stagnant economy
World
1 week ago
