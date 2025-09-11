World / Europe

ECB holds rates at 2%, signals confidence in eurozone outlook

Central bank says eurozone economy in a ‘good place’ as policymakers weigh global risks from US tariffs

11 September 2025 - 21:17
by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde addresses the media after the ECB's Governing Council meeting, at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, September 11 2025. Picture: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde addresses the media after the ECB's Governing Council meeting, at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, September 11 2025. Picture: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

Frankfurt — The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday as expected and maintained an upbeat view on growth and inflation, dampening expectations for any further cut in borrowing costs.

The ECB halved its key rate in the year to June but has been on hold at 2% since, arguing that the economy of the 20-country eurozone is in a “good place” even if all policy options, including additional easing, could not be ruled out.

Recent data has confirmed this sanguine view, giving policymakers time to understand how US tariffs, higher German government spending, looming Federal Reserve rate cuts and political turmoil in France might impact growth and inflation.

“We continue to be in a good place,” ECB president Christine Lagarde told a press conference, adding that inflation was where the ECB wanted it to be and the domestic economy solid.

Uncertainty about global trade had eased after a number of US tariff deals, she said, including the EU’s own agreement which set a 15% duty on most US imports of EU goods.

Sources with direct knowledge of the discussion said rate cut talk was not over but that it would still take months for the ECB to gain clarity, meaning the next proper debate on whether more support is needed is likely to be in December.

While the ECB still sees inflation dipping below its 2% target next year, investors curbed rate-cut bets after Lagarde said risks were more balanced.

“Two things have clearly moved out of our radar screen when it comes to downside risk,” Lagarde said. “The first one is the risk of European retaliation, the second thing... is that trade uncertainty has clearly diminished.”

🔑 Key Points

• ECB keeps interest rates unchanged at 2%
• Inflation forecast revised down to 1.9% for 2027
• Lagarde: Economy in a “good place”, no urgent need for more cuts
• Risks to inflation and growth now “more balanced”
• Next serious rate-cut debate likely only in December
• Money markets now price in just 40% chance of another cut by spring
• Trade uncertainty easing, supporting cautious stance
• Political turmoil in France seen as manageable for now
• ECB signals extended pause — rates likely on hold for some time

Money markets are now pricing in just a 40% chance of one last rate cut by next spring, less than before Thursday’s decision, even while they expect the Fed to ease US borrowing costs six times by the end of 2026.

The ECB now sees inflation at 1.9% in 2027 — below the 2.0% projected in June — with core inflation at 1.8%, also below the central bank’s 2% target.

Lagarde played down the significance of such a miss, saying: “We have indicated very clearly in our strategy that minimal deviations, if they remain minimal and not long-lasting, will not necessarily justify any particular movement.”

The public debate is in any case focused on just a single rate cut, indicating that the ECB is almost done with changes to monetary policy and that rates are likely to stay around current levels for an extended period.

“We do not believe the ECB’s reaction function is geared towards fine-tuning policy, and, in our baseline, expect a prolonged period of inaction on policy rates,” Pimco portfolio manager Konstantin Veit said.

Lagarde in her press conference described risks to the economy as “more balanced” than in June but said the inflation outlook was still more uncertain than usual.

Hawkish governing council members, who oppose further easing, say the economy has been unexpectedly resilient in the face of trade tensions and that growth is well supported by buoyant private consumption.

But their more dovish colleagues argue that tariffs have yet to fully work their way through the economy and could dampen an already low growth rate, reversing the rise in consumption.

They say the Fed’s looming rate cuts could also put downward pressure on prices by supporting the euro against the dollar.

Fresh political chaos in Paris, which has pushed French bond yields sharply higher, is another headache for the ECB.

It has tools to intervene, but only for an “unwarranted and disorderly” rise in borrowing costs, which economists say is clearly not the case now, given France’s high debt and feeble economic growth.

Asked to comment on France and the possibility of ECB intervention, Lagarde said on Thursday that eurozone sovereign bond markets were orderly and functioning with smooth liquidity.

Reuters

Trump urges EU to hit China and India with 100% tariffs to pressure Putin

US President Donald Trump’s request, if heeded, will result in a change of strategy for the Europeans
World
1 day ago

Manufacturing in Europe returns to growth after three years

Domestic demand offset the effects of US tariffs
World
1 week ago

ECB holds rates steady, signals optimism on economic outlook

With inflation back at the ECB’s 2% goal and expected to stay there, policymakers chose to stay put
World
1 month ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: SA could be the bridge between the EU and Brics

Despite its Brics membership, Pretoria remains ideologically aligned with the EU
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Fed’s Jerome Powell sticks to his guns on rate cuts despite Trump pressure

Most officials expect to lower the benchmark interest rate later this year, according to chair
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
World briefs: Kathmandu under curfew after PM ...
World
2.
Hamas leadership targeted in bold Israeli attack ...
World / Middle East
3.
Sniper who killed conservative US activist ...
World / Americas
4.
Russian drones shot down over Poland
World / Europe
5.
UK envoy Peter Mandelson says he deeply regrets ...
World

Related Articles

Trump urges EU to hit China and India with 100% tariffs to pressure Putin

World

US inflation and jobless claims jump, but Fed still set to cut rates

World / Americas

Sberbank CEO warns of Russian recession if rates stay high

World / Europe

Manufacturing in Europe returns to growth after three years

World

GERRIT OLIVIER: Narrative is that Putin can walk on water but he is on ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.