World / Europe

Russia shrugs off US, EU plan for new sanctions

Kremlin says sanctions will never force the country to change course in the Ukraine war

08 September 2025 - 15:39
by Guy Faulconbridge and Anastasia Teterevleva
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Donetsk region's Moscow-installed leader Denis Pushilin attends a ceremony at Savur-Mohyla monument, held to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Donbas from the Nazi occupation during World War 2, amid Russia-Ukraine military conflict near the town of Snizhne in the Donetsk region, a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine, on September 8 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALAXANDER ERMOCHENKO
Donetsk region's Moscow-installed leader Denis Pushilin attends a ceremony at Savur-Mohyla monument, held to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Donbas from the Nazi occupation during World War 2, amid Russia-Ukraine military conflict near the town of Snizhne in the Donetsk region, a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine, on September 8 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALAXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Moscow — The Kremlin said on Monday that no sanctions would ever force Russia to change course in the Ukraine war, hours after the US and the EU indicated they were considering additional economic restrictions.

The West has imposed tens of thousands of sanctions on Russia over its 3½-year war in Ukraine and its 2014 annexation of Crimea in a bid to hobble Russia’s $2.2-trillion economy and undermine support for President Vladimir Putin.

Putin said the Russian economy, which has grown faster than those of Group of Seven (G7) countries and defied Western predictions of a crash, not least thanks to spending on the war effort, has endured well. He has ordered businesses and officials to defy the sanctions in every way they can.

“No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change the consistent position that our president has repeatedly spoken about,” Peskov told Kremlin reporter Alexander Yunashev.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, the closest he has come to suggesting he will tighten sanctions against Moscow or those who buy its oil.

EU Council president Antonio Costa said new EU sanctions were being closely co-ordinated with the US

Russia controls one fifth of Ukraine and launched its largest air attack of the war over the weekend, setting the main government building in Kyiv on fire and killing at least four people, Ukrainian officials said.

Moscow said it had used aircraft, drones, missiles and artillery to strike armaments factories, airfields, arsenals and transport infrastructure used by the army.

On Friday, Trump said he would get the war settled “or there'll be hell to pay” and on Sunday, when asked by a reporter at the White House if he was ready to move to “the second phase” of sanctions against Russia, Trump responded: “Yeah, I am.”

He did not elaborate, but oil prices climbed more than $1 on Monday.

‘Diplomatic methods’

Peskov, who also serves as a Kremlin deputy chief of staff, said Western sanctions had “turned out to be absolutely useless in terms of exerting pressure on Russia”.

He said Moscow preferred to achieve its goals through political and diplomatic methods but, as Europe and Kyiv did not want to engage, it would press on with what Putin calls the “special military operation”.

European powers and Ukraine said they do not think Putin is serious about peace and that the world must do everything to prevent Moscow winning the war.

Russia’s war economy grew at 4.1% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024, but growth is slowing sharply this year under the weight of high interest rates.

Sberbank CEO German Gref, one of Russia’s most powerful bankers, said on Thursday that the economy was stagnating and would fall into recession unless interest rates were slashed, while a report from the central bank suggested it was already technically in recession.

Reuters

Sberbank CEO warns of Russian recession if rates stay high

Powerful banking boss German Gref says interest rates at 12% or less would help revive stagnant economy
World
4 days ago

Von der Leyen says Europe is drawing up plans to send troops to Ukraine

Zelensky prepares new ‘deep strikes’ after Russia increases attacks on Ukraine's power sector
World
1 week ago

EU and London summon Russian envoys after strikes kill at least 18

Four children among dead as Russia launches early morning drone and missile attack on Ukraine
World
1 week ago

PM Carney, in Ukraine, says Canada would not rule out sending peacekeepers

Canadian PM Mark Carney backs Ukraine’s calls for robust security guarantees as part of any peace deal
World
2 weeks ago

Russian missile targets Ukrainian energy plant

Strikes on Ukraine continue as US and European military planners wrap up talks in Washington
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israel calls for Hamas to surrender amid Gaza ...
World / Middle East
2.
Trump administration now aims to deport migrant ...
World / Americas
3.
Thousands of Israeli protesters call on Trump to ...
World / Middle East
4.
World briefs: Norwegians vote in tight ...
World
5.
UK deputy leader Rayner quits over tax ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Sberbank CEO warns of Russian recession if rates stay high

World / Europe

Von der Leyen says Europe is drawing up plans to send troops to Ukraine

World / Europe

EU and London summon Russian envoys after strikes kill at least 18

World / Europe

PM Carney, in Ukraine, says Canada would not rule out sending peacekeepers

World / Europe

Russian missile targets Ukrainian energy plant

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.