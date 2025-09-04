EU vice-president accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza
Second in seniority only to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s Teresa Ribera has directly accused Israel of genocide
04 September 2025 - 20:38
Brussels — A senior EU official said on Thursday that Israel’s operations in Gaza constitute genocide, the first member of the bloc’s commission to make that charge.
“The genocide in Gaza exposes Europe’s failure to act and speak with one voice, even as protests spread across European cities and 14 UN Security Council members call for an immediate ceasefire,” Teresa Ribera said at the opening ceremony of the academic year at the Sciences Po university in Paris...
