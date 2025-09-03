UN nuclear chief pushes Iran for quick deal on inspections

IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi in Vienna, Austria, September 3 2025. Picture: LISA LEUTNER/REUTERS
Vienna — The UN nuclear watchdog’s talks with Iran on how to resume inspections at sites including those Israel and the US bombed cannot go on for months, its chief said on Wednesday, pushing for a deal as early as this week.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has had no information from Iran on the status or whereabouts of its stock of highly enriched uranium since Israel launched the first attacks on its enrichment sites on June 13, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said.
Tehran has now passed a law suspending co-operation with the IAEA and stipulating any future inspections will need a green light from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Tehran and the IAEA are now in talks on how inspections can go ahead.
“It’s not something that can go on for months on end,” Grossi said at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.
“I certainly hope that we can conclude this process soon. We are trying to have another meeting, perhaps within a few days now, here in Vienna, to conclude this and to start the inspections,” he said. “It would be really good if we could have this agreed before next week.”
Technically, inspections in Iran have resumed since IAEA inspectors recently carried out a mission at Bushehr, Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant, but it is of so little concern from a proliferation perspective that it does not generally feature in quarterly IAEA reports on Iran.
Six weapons
While Iran’s three enrichment sites were badly damaged or destroyed in the Israeli and US bombing campaigns, it is less clear what has happened to Iran’s stock of highly enriched uranium — the most sensitive material having been enriched to up to 60%, a short step from the about 90% of weapons grade.
Iran had enough material enriched to that level, if enriched further, for six nuclear weapons before the attacks, according to an IAEA yardstick.
“I believe there is a general understanding that by and large, the material is still there. But, of course, it needs to be verified. Some could have been lost,” Grossi said when asked about the status of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stock.
I believe there is a general understanding that by and large, the material is still there. But, of course, it needs to be verified. Some could have been lost.
Rafael Grossi IAEA chief
“We don’t have indications that would lead us to believe that there has been major movement of material,” he said.
Iran has not updated the IAEA on the status of the stockpile. In the event of an agreement with the IAEA, it would send it a report accounting for it.
How the new system under Iran’s law requiring special approval by the Supreme National Security Council would work is unclear, and Iran has brought up the importance of keeping the location of its enriched uranium secret, Grossi said.
Iran’s obligations to the agency are unchanged, with Iran being told “domestic law creates obligations for Iran, not for the agency”.
Reasonable time
The IAEA notified Iran in late July of its intention to inspect, diplomats said, and Grossi confirmed that normally it could not let more than a month pass without verifying the status of highly enriched uranium, which is enriched to 20% or higher. Rather than precipitate a crisis by calling Iran out, talks continue.
“We are trying, as I’ve always tried … to give way to diplomacy, to allow for a process to be put back in place. Of course, this has to be done within a certain reasonable time frame,” Grossi said.
He made clear the US and Israeli strikes had not eliminated Iran’s ability to make more uranium-enriching machines.
With the IAEA’s 35-nation board of governors due to meet next week, Grossi is due to send two quarterly reports on Iran to member states. He made clear there was no breakthrough to inform them of but added: “I don’t lose all hope that before the board meets, we could maybe conclude.”
Grossi has long said he was considering running as UN secretary-general next year. Asked if he was definitely going to run, he said: “Yes, I am going to do that.”
UN nuclear chief pushes Iran for quick deal on inspections
Rafael Grossi wants agreement on visit ‘before next week’
Reuters
